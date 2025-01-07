Birlasoft Joins UK Government's G-Cloud 14 Framework to Drive Public Sector digital transformation

NOIDA, India and PUNE, India and LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400) (NSE: BSOFT), part of the USD 3 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, has been officially recognised as a supplier on the UK Government's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework. This achievement reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation within the public sector.

As an approved supplier under Lot 3 Cloud Support, Birlasoft will offer a wide range of cloud support and testing services tailored to meet the unique needs of public sector organisations. These services encompass our cloud migration, modernisation frameworks, security, assurance services (CloudOps), and financial operations (FinOps). Additionally, Birlasoft's specialised offerings, such as advanced testing solutions including test consulting, automation, and quality engineering, along with enterprise systems and next-generation digital testing, will further bolster its capabilities.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Manju Kygonahally, CEO - Rest of the World Region, Birlasoft said, "Joining the G-Cloud 14 framework is a significant achievement for Birlasoft as we expand our presence in the public sector and align with the UK Government's vision for digital transformation. At Birlasoft, we recognise the unique challenges that government organisations face on their path to modernisation and innovation. Our selection for the G-Cloud 14 framework gives us the opportunity to provide secure, scalable, and high-quality cloud solutions to help address these challenges. We are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to UK public sector organisations."

The G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework, overseen by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), facilitates access to cloud-based computing services for public sector organisations. The framework simplifies procurement processes, providing a transparent and scalable platform for hosting, software, and support solutions. By including trusted suppliers, it ensures that public sector entities can leverage the latest cloud technology and innovation.

Birlasoft's inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework aligns with its strategic objective of promoting digital transformation within the public sector. By providing secure and efficient cloud capabilities, Birlasoft aims to improve accessibility, streamline operations, and support the modernization of government services.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft, a global leader at the forefront of Cloud, AI, and Digital technologies, seamlessly blends domain expertise with enterprise solutions. The company's consultative and design-thinking approach empowers societies worldwide, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of businesses. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft, comprising over 12,500 professionals, is committed to driving digital transformation. With superior experience in chosen verticals, the company delivers cutting-edge technology solutions, shaping sustainable communities. Explore the innovation at www.birlasoft.com.

