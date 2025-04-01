BIRKENSTOCK OPENS TENTH RETAIL STORE IN THE UNITED STATES IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas today announced the opening of its tenth company-owned retail store in the United States, located in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. Known as 'Music City,' Nashville is celebrated for its deep-rooted cultural heritage, thriving music scene, and dynamic creative community. A city that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, Nashville provides the perfect backdrop for BIRKENSTOCK's continued retail expansion in the U.S.

The BIRKENSTOCK Nashville store offers a full range of products for women, men, and kids, including the brand's iconic sandals, clogs, sneakers, shoes, and boots. Guests can also explore the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, an extension of the brand's commitment to foot care.

Designed with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, the store's interior highlights signature BIRKENSTOCK materials such as cork, felt, and leather. Complementing the store's design, Nashville-based artist Emily Brown has created a large-scale leather sculpture art piece inspired by mid-century design. The multi-panel artwork celebrates BIRKENSTOCK's signature material and further connects the brand's heritage to the city's artistic spirit.

As part of the Nashville opening, BIRKENSTOCK brings to life a special creative campaign that spotlights the locals who shape the city's culture. Captured by photographer Cristina Fisher, this campaign brings to life Nashville's diverse creative community, reinforcing BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to celebrating local voices. From legendary singer-songwriter and producer Butch Walker to Savannah Yarborough, designer and founder of Savas, a luxury leather atelier, to Trevor Moran, chef and owner of Locust, the campaign highlights a variety of Nashville personalities who embody the city's spirit and are all longtime BIRKENSTOCK wearers. By stepping into their world, BIRKENSTOCK honors Nashville as a city where creativity, craftsmanship, and individuality thrive—a place where people are celebrated for doing what they do best.

"Expanding into Nashville, a city renowned for its creativity and individuality, is an exciting moment for BIRKENSTOCK," said David Kahan, President of BIRKENSTOCK Americas. "With a community that values authenticity and craftsmanship, we couldn't imagine a better place to continue growing our brand."

To celebrate, BIRKENSTOCK Nashville will host an opening event on Thursday, March 27. Additionally, special limited-edition gifts will be available with purchase while supplies last.

The opening of the Nashville store marks the tenth BIRKENSTOCK-owned retail location in the U.S.

BIRKENSTOCK Nashville is located at 2212 12th Avenue South and is open daily from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

For more information, please visit www.birkenstock.com.

