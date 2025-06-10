BIRKENSTOCK EXPANDS IN THE NETHERLANDS WITH A NEW RETAIL DESTINATION IN THE HEART OF THE HAGUE

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK introduced its second full-price store in the Netherlands. Following the successful debut of its first Dutch store in Amsterdam last year, the brand now turns to The Hague—connecting with a community that values authenticity and design.

Located on Hoogstraat, in the heart of The Hague's prestigious royal shopping district, the new store offers a unique blend of historic charm and upscale retail for brand enthusiasts and new footbed lovers. The opening reaffirms the brand's commitment to bringing its values of tradition, quality, and function to life in the Netherlands.

The new space marks the latest milestone in BIRKENSTOCK's strategic retail expansion across Europe, offering customers a firsthand experience of the legendary footbed and the brand's purpose-driven approach to footwear.

A DESIGN ROOTED IN HERITAGE AND INNOVATION

BIRKENSTOCK's unique two-level store draws subtle inspiration from the city's heritage. It blends the bold geometry and rich materials of early 20th-century Art Deco with the functional elegance of The Hague School (De Haagse School). Historic stained-glass windows—with their vivid colors and clean lines—embody a fusion of modernist ideals and traditional craftsmanship. The dazzling windows remain a testament to the era's artisanal craftsmanship, while the influence of the late 19th-century Dutch design movement—rooted in realism and minimalism—is equally evident. The store's interior reflects this blend of aesthetics and BIRKENSTOCK's signature simplicity and orthopedic legacy—honoring the city's distinct architectural language, while staying true to the brand's values of function, quality, and tradition.

Wavelike, rounded walls and dark cork meet brushed steel accents, evoking the visual harmony of the footbed's silhouette and its natural materials, while taking cues from the production process. Walls with textured plaster, wooden floors, and natural materials like leather and cork underscore the brand's tactile authenticity. A key focal point of the store is a custom-designed stained-glass artwork above the entrance, paying tribute to The Hague's tradition of storytelling through light and color while narrating the legacy of the original BIRKENSTOCK footbed.

Inside, storytelling continues through footbed-inspired railings and integrated display elements that showcase orthopedic innovation and product craftsmanship. The light-filled interior invites visitors to explore the brand's evolution. Eye-catching visuals, refined metal details, and curated lighting elevate the overall experience.

Spanning 80 square meters on the ground floor and 50 square meters on the upper level, the store is designed to serve both loyal fans and a new generation of BIRKENSTOCK consumers. The ground floor houses the main product display and a sculptural cash desk. Upstairs, guests can discover and try on the collection while relaxing on a comfortable, oval-shaped seating element.

The product offering includes signature styles like the ARIZONA, MADRID, and BOSTON, as well as closed-toe silhouettes and seasonal highlights. Shoppers will find the Exquisite collection, Big Buckle styles, water-friendly EVA options, and selections for home and kids. A full range of shoe care products and flexible footbeds—including the Footbed Full Length for Sneakers—round out the offering. The footcare line, CARE ESSENTIALS, inspires to explore BIRKENSTOCK's expertise in foot health beyond footwear.

BUILDING ON A NEW CHAPTER IN THE NETHERLANDS

With this new retail space, BIRKENSTOCK brings its footbed to The Hague's vibrant scene and invites visitors to experience the brand firsthand—connecting with both loyal customers and new communities alike.

This opening builds on BIRKENSTOCK's growing presence in the Benelux region. After taking over direct operations in the Netherlands, the brand continues to strengthen its connection with the local market—ensuring its values of quality, function, and innovation are reflected in every touchpoint. This strategic move is part of a broader initiative to enhance BIRKENSTOCK's retail presence while fostering closer ties with partners, customers, and brand lovers. By embedding its principles into local environments, BIRKENSTOCK continues to inspire humans to "walk as nature intended" across some of Europe's most inspiring cities. BIRKENSTOCK currently operates 40 own stores in Europe, including its latest addition in The Hague.

INFORMATION FOR EDITORIAL TEAMS

Store Address: Hoogstraat 26, 2513 Den Haag, Netherlands

Opening Times: Mondays – Saturdays; 10:00 AM – 6:00 AM

Sundays 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Store Imagery: Download, Picture Credit: BIRKENSTOCK/Maarten Willemstein

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

