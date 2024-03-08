Birdie Launches 'Flock': A New Community for the UK's Social Care Sector

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdie, a leader in home healthcare technology, has announced the launch of Flock, the first dedicated on- and off-line community for the homecare, live-in, and complex care sector. The new community focuses on knowledge sharing, and aims to be a central hub for those committed to promoting and defining social care across the UK.

Completely free to join, Flock offers its members a unique opportunity to connect, share, and learn from one another. The secure platform includes a growing library of resources, including video courses, the latest industry news, online events and forums for open discussions. Additionally, Flock caters to businesses of all sizes through specialised groups, ensuring that every member finds relevant support and information to proactively help with challenges as diverse as recruitment, business finances, compliance and policy. These groups include The Nest for new and small-scale providers, and The Executive Wing for senior leaders at enterprise businesses.

Max Parmentier, co-founder and CEO of Birdie, emphasised the importance of community in the sector, stating, "The social care sector has long been underserved when it comes to connection, with few opportunities to meet peers, support each other and learn from each other. At Birdie, we believe that it 'takes a village' to deliver a sustainable and effective system of health and social care, so with Flock, we're taking the first steps to bring that to life. This community, and its wealth of resources, are part of a movement towards enhancing the lives of those we care for through collective knowledge and creating our sector's own roadmap for success."

Flock is now welcoming new members who are passionate about making a tangible difference in the social care landscape, and who want to support each other by sharing their learned experiences. For more information on Flock and how to join, please visit Birdie | Communities: Flock.

About Birdie

Launched in 2017, Birdie is the intelligent platform for homecare helping the care community deliver personalised care at home. On a mission to reinvent care, Birdie believes the elder generation should have vibrant and happy lives as they age in their own home.

Birdie's all-in-one solution supports millions of care visits every month, equipping care providers with the tools they need to deliver better quality care and improve efficiency across most day-to-day operations. The B-Corp-certified company was ranked sixth in Deloitte's UK Technology Fast 50 list for 2023 and recently won the Health Tech Startup of the Year award at the Health Tech World Awards 2023.

Birdie is headquartered in London and employs a team of over 185 employees.

