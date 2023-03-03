Bipolar Coagulator Market is expected to display a steady growth of 6% due to the creasing demand for the use of minimally invasive surgeries | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Bipolar Coagulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product Type [Generators, Instruments (Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments, and Bipolar Forceps), Accessories (Electrodes, Cords, Cables, Adapters, Foot Switches, Carts)]; Application (Laparoscopic Surgery, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Gynecology Surgery, Others); End Users (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); and Region/Country.

The bipolar coagulator market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the bipolar coagulator market. The bipolar coagulator market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the bipolar coagulator market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Bipolar coagulators are used in surgical procedures such as cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, general surgery, and others. These devices apply electric current for the thermal destruction of the targeted tissues. Thus, the growing technological developments in the medical sciences have resulted in the development of modern, highly advanced medical tools and techniques that are very effective in the treatment of many diseases and disorders such as chronic diseases and tumors. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, various types of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes are responsible for approximately 17.9 million, 9.3 million, 4.1 million, and 1.5 million deaths, respectively. Major companies in the market offer product launches, and product approvals with technologically advanced features. For instance, in August 2020, Encision Inc., a developer of active electrode monitoring technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, launched AEM 2X enTouch Scissors, which was an instrument intended for surgical use in cutting, drilling, sawing, scratching, scraping, clamping, retracting, clipping, or similar procedures.

Some of the major players operating in the market include B. Braun SE, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Apyx Medical, Medtronic, XCELLANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The bipolar coagulator market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the delay in elective surgeries during the pandemic.

The global bipolar coagulator market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on on product type, the market is segmented into generators, instruments, and accessories. Instruments are sub-segmented into advanced vessel sealing instruments, and bipolar forceps. Accessories are sub-segmented into electrodes, cords, cables, adapters, foot switches, and carts. Among these, electrodes are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures globally, and the technological advancements offered to patient requirements. According to the CDC 2020 report, 90% of the nation's USD 3.8 trillion per year healthcare costs were likely to be attributed to people with chronic diseases and mental health conditions .

. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into laparoscopic surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, gynecology surgery, and others. Among these, the laparoscopic surgery segment held a significant share of the market in 2020. Laparoscopic surgery refers to surgical procedures that are performed through one or multiple small incisions. This minimally invasive surgical technique is associated with faster recovery and better patient outcomes that drive the segment. For instance, in April 2021 , Genesis MedTech, a medical device company, announced the launch of novel laparoscopic technology in Singapore and China .

Bipolar Coagulator Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America held a significant share of the global bipolar coagulator market. This is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders may lead to an increase in surgical procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. In addition, it is anticipated that factors include an innovative medical infrastructure and high disposable income. The presence of leading players such as CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Smith & Nephew offers bipolar coagulators for surgical procedures with technologically advanced features. For instance, in December 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation announced FDA approval for its ORISE ProKnife, designed to be used with endoscope units to cut tissue within the gastrointestinal tract using high-frequency current.

The major players targeting the market include

B. Braun SE

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Apyx Medical

Medtronic

XCELLANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the bipolar coagulator market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the bipolar coagulator market?

Which factors are influencing the bipolar coagulator market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the bipolar coagulator market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the bipolar coagulator market?

What are the demanding global regions of the bipolar coagulator market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Bipolar coagulator Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market size 2020 USD 3 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Bipolar Coagulator Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled B. Braun SE, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Apyx Medical, Medtronic, XCELLANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By Accessories; By Application; By End Users By Region/Country

