BioVaxys announces that CoviDTH Demonstrates Safety and Tolerability in Broad Ranging In Vivo Clinical Pathology, Immunology, and Histopathology Evaluation, Supporting Planned Clinical Development of CoviDTH

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that results from its in vivo animal research study support the safety and tolerability of CoviDTH at two intradermal dose levels across a battery of clinical pathology, immunology, and histopathology evaluations.

The objective of the study was to determine the potential toxicity and toxicokinetic profile of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein when administered two times via intradermal injection in a rabbit model, and to determine the persistence or reversibility of any toxic effects over a one-week recovery period.

Conducted together with global contract research organization Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv"), the Good Laboratory Practice ("GLP") study successfully met all objectives and demonstrated the safety, tolerability, and lack of toxicity of the purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein that is a principal constituent of CoviDTH. The highest dose tested in the study was 5x-10x higher than the probable dose in humans, with no adverse effects except some mild localized redness.

In its Written Response this summer to BioVaxys on the Company's request for a Pre-IND Type B review of CoviDTH as a diagnostic for evaluating T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") indicated that animal toxicity studies for CoviDTH were not required and that the Company could start its clinical development program with a combined Phase I/II study. "The battery of analyses provides further evidence of the safety and tolerability of CoviDTH," stated BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kovan, adding that "Although the animal tox study is deemed discretionary by the FDA, we believe the data will be very supportive of our IND. Preparation of the IND is ongoing as we finalize GMP production plans."

CoviDTH is the world's first and only low cost, disposable, point-of-care diagnostic tool that screens for a T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Recent published clinical studies1,2 have validated the use of the delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) cutaneous test behind CoviDTH as a feasible and safe in vivo method to assess cellular immune responses in both natural and vaccinated SARS-CoV-2 exposed individuals and also that the DTH response is highly durable and persists for at least one year after COVID-19 exposure or vaccine administration.3

The Beauty of Simplicity: Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity Reaction to Measure Cellular Immune Responses in RNA-SARS-Cov-2 Vaccinated Individuals. Barrios Y, Franco A, Sánchez-Machín I, Poza-Guedes P, González-Pérez R, Matheu V.Vaccines ( Basel ). 2021 Jun 1;9(6):575. doi: 10.3390/vaccines9060575. A Novel Application of Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity Reaction to Measure Cellular Immune Response in SARS-CoV-2 Exposed Individuals. Barrios Y, Franco A, Sanchez-Machin I, Poza-Guedes P, Gonzalez-Perez R, Matheu V.Clin Immunol. 2021 May;226:108730. doi: 10.1016/j.clim.2021.108730. Epub 2021 Apr 16. Long term follow-up of in vivo cellular immune response to SARS-CoV-2 using delayed-type hypersensitivity cutaneous test. Barrios Y, Sánchez-Machín I, Matheu V. Eur J Immunol 2021 51,S1, 338. Abstract P-0814 doi: 10.1002/eji.202170200

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp . ( www.biovaxys.com ) is a British Columbia-registered, clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is preparing for a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH®, a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has multiple issued US patents and pending patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

