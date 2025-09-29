BioVaxys and Horizon Technology Finance Corp Execute Amendment to Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA")

The APA Formalized the February 2024 BioVaxys Acquisition of the Former IMV Inc. Assets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that the Company and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ("Horizon") have executed a supplemental Amendment ("Amendment") to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 11th, 2024 ("APA") for acquiring the entire portfolio of assets and intellectual property based on the DPX™ immune educating platform technology developed by Canadian biotechnology company, IMV Inc.

Section 12 of the February 11th, 2024 APA is a performance milestone provision for BioVaxys to demonstrate an aggregate capital raise of USD $10M by December 31, 2024. On December 9th, 2024, Horizon and BioVaxys amended the APA by agreeing to delete the reference to "December 31, 2024" found in Section 12 and replacing it with the date of "June 30, 2025."On May 28th, 2025, Horizon and BioVaxys further amended the APA by agreeing to delete the reference to "December 31, 2024" found in Section 12 and replacing it with the date of "June 30, 2025." A revised Amendment of May 29th, 2025, superseded and replaced the Section 12 terms of the APA so that the net performance milestone required to be raised in any form (including, but not limited to equity, grants, licensing fees, or loans) by September 30, 2025 was significantly lowered to USD $2,028,636.

The new Amendment of September 25th, 2025 supersedes and replaces the prior Amendment of May 29th, 2025 and Section 12 terms of the APA so that the net performance milestone required to be raised in any form (including, but not limited to equity, grants, licensing fees, or loans) is now further lowered to USD $1,785,625. If BioVaxys is successful in meeting this milestone by September 30, 2026, Section 12 of the APA shall end and be of no further force or effect.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the U.S. on the OTC Markets (OTCQB marketplace). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statements on Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Offering, including the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by BioVaxys, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected. BioVaxys does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

