BioTouch™ Announces Acquisition of Titan Solutions, Significantly Expanding International Capabilities

WEST HAVEN, Conn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTouch™, a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting, and logistics services to the healthcare industry and portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), announced today that it has acquired Titan Solutions, a leading provider of logistics, kitting, and life sciences supply chain management solutions based in Shannon, Ireland. This acquisition will significantly expand the international capabilities of BioTouch and enhance its position as a global leader in healthcare supply chain management, providing solutions to more than 160 countries.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Titan Solutions, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers in Europe and across the globe," said Ruth Abdulmassih, CEO of BioTouch. "The addition of Titan's expertise in logistics, kitting, and life sciences supply chain management solutions, combined with our existing capabilities, will allow us to better support our customers in managing their most critical specimens and supplies, regardless of their location in the world. We are particularly excited to welcome Titan's experienced management team, whose proven track record and industry knowledge will be an asset to our organization. With the integration of our teams, we are confident that we will achieve even greater success in providing exceptional services and solutions to our customers in the life sciences industry."

Echoing Ruth's comments, Paul Collins CEO of Titan Solutions reiterated, "Titan's unique position as a 'Gateway to Europe and Rest of World' strengthens BioTouch's global presence," while also emphasizing the strategic fit and seamless connectivity between both companies who have been trading partners for many years.

As a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, BioTouch has a proven track record of growth and innovation in the healthcare supply chain management industry. With this acquisition, the company will be better positioned to support the needs of its customers across the globe.

"BioTouch is a strong performer in our portfolio, and we are excited to see the company continue to grow and expand its international capabilities," said Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner at Atlantic Street Capital. "This acquisition supports the Company's strategy for global expansion, new temperature control product development, and material growth within the clinical trials and pharma industries. The Company will continue to grow through both organic growth initiatives and acquisitions of unique and complementary businesses like Titan Solutions."

About BioTouch

BioTouch is how hospitals, labs, and life sciences organizations get a single, tech-enabled solution for all their kitting and logistics needs. They can cut costs and improve patient care with a partner that lets them handle it all with more care. Founded in 2018, BioTouch provides supplies, kitting and asset-light same day logistics solutions, exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry, serving university health systems, independent laboratories, contract research organizations and national health systems. The company is noted for its leading technology and customized software that allows for real-time ordering and tracking of courier and specimen locations, and route optimization. BioTouch is based in West Haven, CT.

Visit www.biotouchglobal.com.

About Titan Solutions

Titan Solutions is a supply chain solutions provider to a range of industry verticals including Life Science. Leveraging its People, Processes, and Innovative Technology, Titan works with global clients on applying complex supply chain solutions to equip them to scale for growth. Within its Life Science vertical, Titan Solutions is a sole-source provider for the design, fulfilment, and distribution of diagnostic and specimen collection kits to clinics and consumers through its ISO 13485:2016 certified and digitally enhanced network.

Visit www.titansolutions.ie.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

