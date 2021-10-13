Biosurgery Market size worth $ 21,056 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising clearance of Biosurgery products by regulatory authorities and the availability of multifunctional products that accelerate healing and help reduce post-surgical recovery duration are expected to drive the Market over the predicted years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biosurgery Market" By Type (Sealants, Adhesion Barriers, Soft Tissue Attachments), By Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biosurgery Market size was valued at USD 12,819 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21,056 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Biosurgery Market Overview

A patient losing blood during surgery is a concern for both the surgeon and anesthetist. Estimation of precise blood loss is crucial because underestimation may lead to significant complications, and overestimation and unnecessary transfusion may increase complications and mortality. The leading cause of potentially preventable death among trauma patients is uncontrolled post-traumatic bleeding, about 75% of all trauma patients with bleeding present with coagulopathy on hospital admission. This patient has a significantly increased number of multiple organ failures and death than patients with similar injury patterns without coagulopathy. Appropriate trauma patient management with massive bleeding, defined here as the loss of one blood volume within 24 hours, includes the early identification of potential bleeding sources followed by prompt measures to minimize blood loss, restore tissue perfusion and achieve hemodynamic stability. Confounding factors include pre-medication, co-morbidities, and physical parameters that contribute to a coagulopathy state.

People who experience significant injury and trauma may lose blood very quickly, such as in a car accident. Losing an excessive amount of blood is a hemorrhagic shock. Doctors categorize hemorrhagic shock into four based on how much blood is lost. Class IV can be fatal. Mild to moderate blood loss can be managed with crystalloid or colloid infusions alone. However, with increasing loss, dilutional anemia and later dilutional coagulopathy sets in. Also, plasma substitutes may directly affect the coagulation system, mainly if used in volumes >1.5L. Various biosurgery products, like hemostatic agents and surgical sealants, are finding substantial adoption as substitutes for conventional sutures and staples during surgeries to control bleeding and cover the wound when the use of traditional products is impractical or inadequate. Thus, the rising need for effective blood loss management in patients drives global biosurgery market growth.

Key Developments in Biosurgery Market

In September 2021 , Tissue Regenix, the regenerative medical technology company, announced the launch of DermaPure® Meshed and VNEWTM, both line extensions to the Company's BioSurgery division, utilizing Tissue Regenix's patented decellularisation Technology.

, Tissue Regenix, the regenerative medical technology company, announced the launch of DermaPure® Meshed and VNEWTM, both line extensions to the Company's BioSurgery division, utilizing Tissue Regenix's patented decellularisation Technology. In May 2019 , Tela Bio , Inc. and Agro Biosurgery limited announced that they had received the "C.E." mark for the commercial sale of "OviTex Reinforced Bio Scaffold."

, , Inc. and Agro Biosurgery limited announced that they had received the "C.E." mark for the commercial sale of "OviTex Reinforced Bio Scaffold." In April 2021 , Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a Soft tissue regeneration company, launched a new product named Myriad Morcells™, a morcellized (powder) format of Myriad Matrix™ that easily conforms to optimize contact with irregular wound beds.

The major players in the market are Baxter International, Inc., R. Bard, Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Kuros Biosciences Ltd., Cryolife, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biosurgery Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Biosurgery Market, By Type

Sealants



Adhesion Barriers



Soft Tissue Attachments



Bone Graft Substitutes



Others

Biosurgery Market, By Application

General Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Cardiovascular surgery



Neurological Surgery



Others

Biosurgery Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

