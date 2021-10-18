Biosolids Continue to Replace Chemical Fertilizer, Demand to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion by 2031

- Over 3/5th of Biosolids Demand to Concentrate in Agricultural Industry

- A recent study by Fact.MR on the global biosolids market offers a decade long forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market on the basis of form, product, and application in major key regions. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges for market players and key stakeholders.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The demand for biosolids is projected to surpass US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031 as application in agriculture sector is surging. With increasing adoption of biosolids as an ideal substitute for hazardous chemical fertilizers, sales are projected to increase at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Biosolids have garnered tremendous interest in recent times as an affordable alternative to harmful chemical fertilizers. Biosolids are solid organic matter recovered from a sewage treatment process and used as a fertilizer. They contain similar nutrients (including both macronutrients and micronutrients) to those in animal manures.

Discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment has become a serious cause for rising environmental pollution. It is estimated that around 80% of wastewater is being discharged untreated into the environment globally.

In response to this, governments around the world have implemented stringent regulations and launched various initiatives to process wastewater management. This will positively impact the growth in the biosolids market.

As the wastewater industry moves towards resource recovery, biosolids and other organic feedstock are increasingly used as a valuable resource of energy and nutrients and for the production of recycled materials.

Additionally, new technologies and sustainable solutions are being employed for biosolids treatment, including products for sludge processing, advanced anaerobic digestion and biogas plant technology.

Hence, rising need for alternative means of energy production to comply with environmental legislation is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunity for the biosolids market.

Biosolids reduces reliance on synthetic fertilizers, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, increases water holding capacity, and improves soil structure. Hence, growing application of biosolids within agriculture sector will bolster the demand.

As per Fact.MR, the agricultural application will continue to lead the biosolids market and is poised to expand at a healthy single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Regionally, Europe will continue to dominate the biosolids market during the forecast period.

Demand will surge due to increasing wastewater treatment activities and growing governmental support to promote beneficial recycling over alternative disposal techniques such as landfilling or burning. As per Fact.MR, the Europe market was estimated to be worth US$ 0.4 Bn in 2020.

"As the quest for clean water intensifies, the biosolids market is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Some of the leading manufacturers are establishing new plants to treat wastewater and produce biosolids. This will amplify the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Biosolids Market Survey

With high demand for biosolids from agricultural sector and increasing adoption of ecofriendly technology, the North America market is projected to surpass US$ 0.2 Bn in 2021.

market is projected to surpass in 2021. The U.S. biosolids market will continue to dominate the biosolids market during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for wastewater treatment procedures in the country.

Europe biosolids market is poised to expand at 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 as a result of increasing wastewater treatment activities.

biosolids market is poised to expand at 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 as a result of increasing wastewater treatment activities. China will continue to lead the East Asia biosolids market with a healthy share during the assessment period.

will continue to lead the biosolids market with a healthy share during the assessment period. With around 60% market share, the agricultural segment will continue to dominate the biosolids market through 2031.

Based on product type, class A and class A (EQ) types are projected to account for over half of overall biosolids sales during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of biosolids as an affordable alternative to chemical fertilizers within agriculture sector will boost the market.

Implementation of stringent norms and regulations on the use of chemical fertilizers is positively impacting the biosolids market.

Rise in the number of wastewater treatment plants along with favorable governmental support will accelerate the biosolids demand during the forecast period.

Expanding scope of biosolids in non-agricultural and heat generation applications is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with sludge treatment plants is likely to limit the market growth.

Availability of conflicting information regarding biosolids on the public domain is expected to create negative impact on the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the biosolids market are investing heavily on research and development activities. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

In May 2021 , Cambi signed a contract to supply a thermal hydrolysis plant for Jarocin Waterworks in Cielcza, Poland . The project entails building a modern sludge line with Cambi's thermal hydrolysis installed before anaerobic digestion. The sludge line is the main component in a larger project that includes a phosphorus retrieval system and an expansion of the local sewage and water supply networks. Jarocin Waterworks intends to get approval to use the nutrient-rich biosolids resulting from the thermal hydrolysis process as crop fertilizer on nearby agricultural land.

, Cambi signed a contract to supply a thermal hydrolysis plant for Jarocin Waterworks in Cielcza, . The project entails building a modern sludge line with Cambi's thermal hydrolysis installed before anaerobic digestion. The sludge line is the main component in a larger project that includes a phosphorus retrieval system and an expansion of the local sewage and water supply networks. Jarocin Waterworks intends to get approval to use the nutrient-rich biosolids resulting from the thermal hydrolysis process as crop fertilizer on nearby agricultural land. In September 2021 , Synargo Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions recycling in North America , started construction of new biosolids recycling facility in Cumberland County, New Jersy.

, Synargo Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions recycling in , started construction of new biosolids recycling facility in Cumberland County, New Jersy. In September 2021 , Cambi and Irish Water signed a framework agreement to upgrade the third thermal hydrolysis process (THP) train in operation at Ringsend Watershed Treatment Plant (WwTP) in Dublin Ireland . The comprehensive upgrade will increase the THP capacity, allowing Irish Water to almost double the sludge throughput within the same installation, without additional space requirements.

Some of the prominent players operating in the biosolids market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Agrivert Ltd

Aguas Andinas S.A

Alan S.r.l.

Azienda Agricola Allevi srl

BCR Environmental

Burch Hydro

BASF

Corteva

Cambi Group AS

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Cleanaway

CRE Centro Ricerche Ecologiche

DC Water

Eco-trass

Englobe

FCC Group

Lystek International

Merrell Bros ., Inc.

., Inc. Parker Ag Services, LLC

Recyc Systems, Inc.

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

SAUR Group

SYLVIS

Syngeta

Synagro Technologies

Sumitomo Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

Walker Industries

More Insights on the Global Biosolids Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of biosolids market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for biosolids with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Form:

Cakes



Liquid



Pellets

Product Type

Class A Biosolids



Class A (EQ) Biosolids



Class B Biosolids

Application

Agricultural



Fertilizers/Soil Conditioner for Human Crop Production





Fertilizers for Animal Crop Production - Pastures



Non-agricultural



Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry)





Land Reclamation (Roads and Urban Wetlands)





Reclaiming Mining Sites





Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use





Energy Recovery & Production



Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification



Oil and Cement Production





Commercial Uses

Key Questions Covered in the Biosolids Market Report

The report offers insight into biosolids demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for biosolids market between 2021 and 2031

Biosolids market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Biosolids market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Iron Ore Pellets Market - Steel consumption is increasing across a wide range of downstream industries, paving the way for market growth from 2021 to 2031. In comparison to sinters and lumps, iron ore pellets have improved functional properties, paving the way for their increased use in the global market. Magnetite iron ore has continued to be a significant growth driver for global iron ore pellet demand.

Foliar Fertilizers Market - Government initiatives for sustainable agriculture around the world will drive the growth of the foliar fertilizers market over the forecast period. For example, the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) in India, changes in EU farm policy, and Agricultural Risk Coverage by the United States are examples of government initiatives that are driving foliar fertilizer sales.

Chelate Fertilizers Market - Over the forecast period of 2019-2029, the global chelate fertilizers market is expected to grow at a lower double-digit CAGR. Initiatives by key players to expand their chelate fertilizer production capacities have been identified as a recent trend in the chelate fertilizers market. For example, in June 2019, BASF invested in the double digits to strengthen its chelating agent value chain and advance its product portfolio.

