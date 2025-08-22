Biosimilars Market to Surpass US$ 171.79 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global biosimilars market was valued at US$ 22.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 171.79 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period of 2025–2033. This remarkable growth is fueled by several key drivers, including the rising number of regulatory approvals, patent expirations of major biologics, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Biologics are large, highly complex molecules derived from living cells and used in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Their follow-on versions, biosimilars, are clinically equivalent in efficacy and safety but are typically available at 20–35% lower costs, significantly improving patient access in high-, middle-, and low-income countries.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, especially Japan, has emerged as a leading market for biosimilars, driven by strong government support, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing adoption by healthcare providers. For example, Japan's biosimilars market is expanding, with Filgrastim BS reaching ~45% share within two years (2012) from launch of drug and Insulin glargine BS ~9% in two months (2016). The Japan Biosimilar Association (JBSA) was established in 2016 to tackle uptake barriers. Government initiatives like the Honebuto policy and NHI reimbursement reforms further support biosimilar adoption and market growth.

The expansion of biosimilars has far-reaching implications, especially in oncology care across low- and middle-income countries, where cost remains a major barrier. By offering affordable alternatives, biosimilars are expected to increase patient access to life-saving therapies and reduce the overall healthcare burden.

Key Highlights from the Report

The global biosimilars market is projected to grow from US$ 22.58 billion in 2024 to US$ 171.79 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 25.5%.

in 2024 to by 2033 at a CAGR of 25.5%. North America holds the largest market share, driven by a strong regulatory framework and major players like Amgen and Pfizer.

holds the largest market share, driven by a strong regulatory framework and major players like Amgen and Pfizer. The oncology segment dominates due to frequent biosimilar approvals and rising cancer prevalence globally.

Patent expirations of oncology drugs, such as trastuzumab and bevacizumab, and diabetes/weight loss drugs like semaglutide, are creating significant opportunities for biosimilar development.

Recent FDA approvals, including Omlyclo (omalizumab-igec) in March 2025 , are expanding treatment options for chronic conditions.

, are expanding treatment options for chronic conditions. Strategic partnerships and R&D investments by companies like Celltrion and Sandoz are accelerating market growth.

Monoclonal antibodies dominate biosimilars market share with 32.4% by 2025, driven by oncology demand

The biosimilars market is segmented based on product type, application, and region, allowing for a granular understanding of its dynamics. By product type, the market includes recombinant non-glycosylated proteins (e.g., insulin, filgrastim), recombinant glycosylated proteins (e.g., monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin), and recombinant peptides. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are projected to hold the largest share, accounting for approximately 32.4% of the market in 2025, due to their precision in targeting disease-specific antigens and widespread use in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The high efficacy and cost-effectiveness of mAb biosimilars, such as trastuzumab and rituximab, have driven their adoption, particularly in markets with high healthcare costs.

Oncology leads biosimilars applications with rising cancer cases and strong adoption of trastuzumab, rituximab, bevacizumab

By application, the market is categorized into oncology, autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases, hematology, diabetes, and others. The oncology segment leads, driven by the rising global incidence of cancer—projected to reach 21.3 million cases by 2025, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Biosimilars for drugs like Herceptin (trastuzumab), Rituxan (rituximab), and Avastin (bevacizumab) have gained significant traction due to their proven efficacy and lower costs, making them critical in addressing the growing demand for affordable cancer therapies. Other applications, such as autoimmune diseases and diabetes, are also expanding as biosimilars for adalimumab and insulin gain regulatory approvals. By end-user, the market includes hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies, with hospitals dominating due to the high volume of biologic treatments administered in inpatient settings.

North America Leads Biosimilars Market with 71 FDA Approvals and Strong Adoption of Amjevita, Inflectra, and Omlyclo for Inflammatory, Autoimmune, and Allergic Conditions

The biosimilars market exhibits distinct regional trends, with North America holding the largest market share, driven by a well-established regulatory framework and the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. FDA's Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCI Act) of 2009 has facilitated the approval of 71 biosimilars by March 2025, including recent approvals like Omlyclo and STEQEYMA. Major players such as Amgen, Pfizer, and Sandoz have invested heavily in biosimilar development, with products like Amjevita (adalimumab) and Inflectra (infliximab) gaining significant market traction. The region's focus on cost containment and increasing patient access to affordable biologics further supports its dominance.

Asia-Pacific biosimilars market grows at 18.4% CAGR, led by Japan, China, India, while Europe shows steady expansion

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 18.4% through 2030. Japan leads this growth, supported by government initiatives like the Honebuto policy and favorable reimbursement reforms under the National Health Insurance (NHI) system. Countries like China and India are also emerging as key players, with companies like Biocon and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories driving biosimilar development. Europe remains a significant market, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approving biosimilars since 2005, fostering a mature market environment. The region's robust regulatory guidelines and increasing physician acceptance contribute to steady growth, particularly in oncology and autoimmune disease treatments.

Major Companies:



Major companies operating in the market include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz Group AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Biogen, Biocon Biologics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Bioepis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG and among others.

Recent developments in the Market:

In April 2025, TGA Approval in Australia: Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt, biosimilars to Amgen's Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab), were approved by the TGA. These represent the second denosumab biosimilars in Australia after Sandoz's Jubbonti and Wyost (August 2024), expanding treatment options for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone diseases.

May 2025 – FDA Approval of Starjemza: The U.S. FDA approved Bio-Thera Solutions' Starjemza (ustekinumab-hmny), a biosimilar to Janssen's Stelara. Indicated for plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions, it is the eighth Stelara biosimilar cleared in the U.S.

2025 – MHRA Approval in the UK: The UK MHRA granted approval to Biocon Biologics' denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evafraxy. This approval marks Biocon's entry into the UK osteoporosis and oncology bone disease market, reinforcing its European biosimilars presence.

2025 – FDA Approval of Jobevne: Biocon Biologics secured U.S. FDA approval for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin. As a VEGF inhibitor for multiple cancers, Jobevne expands Biocon's U.S. oncology biosimilar portfolio, complementing Ogivri (trastuzumab) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim).

Conclusion: The global biosimilars market is poised for significant expansion, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, increasing adoption in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and their demonstrated ability to provide cost-effective alternatives to biologics. By ensuring comparable efficacy and safety at lower prices, biosimilars are expected to enhance patient access, alleviate healthcare expenditure, and play a pivotal role in the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases.

