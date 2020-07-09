Bioservo Signs Distribution Agreement with CAS in the UK

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioservo Technologies AB has signed a distribution agreement with CAS Assembly Tooling and Services for selling Ironhand® in the United Kingdom.

CAS Assembly Tooling and Services are a market leader in supplying, installing and servicing production tooling. As well as supplying tooling, they have 20 years' experience in project management of turnkey assembly facilities for some of the largest manufacturing companies based in the UK and Europe. For many of their clients, they aid them with everything from initial tooling installation to full process control.

"In UK there are many companies within our prioritized industry segments such as manufacturing, automotive, and construction. It is a large market and we are receiving an increased number of inquiries from companies that all have a need to improve the work environment for their workers to reduce work related strain injuries." Says Petter Bäckgren, CEO at Bioservo.

He continues, "For successful implementations of exoskeletons in the workplace, it is important be able to provide complete solutions that both bring value and are easy to handle and maintain. We believe that CAS Assembly Tooling and Services have the right set up and competence to be successful in this area."

About Ironhand®

Ironhand® is the world's first active soft exoskeleton for the hand, designed to improve the health for workers that perform grip intensive, repetitive and static work tasks. Ironhand mimics the user's grasp movements and gives extra strength and endurance to the grip. The extra strength relieves the muscles and conserves the energy of the user, improving productivity as well as the well-being by the end of the shift. In short, the system helps to keep the workers healthy and efficient.

About Bioservo Technologies

Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy and efficient.

The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health for workers and to improve quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

