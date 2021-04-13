Biosensors Market worth $36.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Biosensors Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Biosensors Market is valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=798

Emerging markets in developing countries, high-growth opportunities in the food industry and environmental monitoring applications, and high-growth opportunities in the wearable device market are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the biosensors market during the forecast period.

The biosensors market includes players like Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and DuPont (US), These players have a strong market presence for biosensors across various countries in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

High-growth opportunities in the food industry and environmental monitoring applications

Biosensor devices have emerged as relevant diagnostic techniques for environmental monitoring, and in the food industry due to their specificity, ease of mass fabrication, economics, and field applicability, as well as their capability to provide quick results. In the food industry, quality control is a major thrust area, and the need for fast methods to monitor the quality of food is crucial. Conventional methods are expensive, time-consuming, and labor-intensive. Developing efficient sensors will not only speed up the process but will also be cost-effective. Biosensors are increasingly replacing traditional methods of analyte detection in the food industry. They offer a quicker, more reliable, and more versatile method for the detection of toxins, allergens, hormones, microorganisms, pesticides, and other related compounds.

Sensor patch devices segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Currently, sensors patch devices hold a very minimal market share, but their market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years. The growth of medical wearable devices across medical as well as consumer verticals is expected to propel the market growth of sensor patch devices. In February 2021, the engineers of the University of California, San Diego developed a skin patch that can be worn on the neck to track blood pressure and heart rate while monitoring the users glucose, lactate, alcohol, or caffeine levels. It is the first wearable device that monitors cardiovascular signals and multiple biochemical levels in the human body at the same time. This type of wearable would be very helpful for people with underlying medical conditions to monitor their health regularly. Such developments will drive the market for sensor patch devices and hence increase the market presence of biosensors.

POC applications to hold the largest market size of biosensors market during the forecast period

The biosensors market for POC applications holds the largest market share in 2021. POC applications are included in glucose monitoring, cardiac marker, infectious disease detection, and coagulation monitoring, among others. Technological advancements in POC devices, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and an increase in investments by key players are key factors driving the growth of the point of care biosensors market. Moreover, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for infectious disease detection has also increased to a great extent. This is expected to boost the market share of the biosensors market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosensors Market"

150 – Tables

51 – Figures

228 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=798

Biosensors market in North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to account for the largest size of the global biosensors market from 2021 to 2026. The presence of key industrial players and the early adoption of new technological advancements such as nanotechnology are the main factors for the growth of the biosensors market in North America. The market's growth is mostly driven by the rise in funding for the research and development of medical devices containing biosensors. Research and development of medical devices are largely dependent on funding and grants. For instance, in 2017, Senseonics Holdings (US), a medical technology company, raised USD 41 million to commercialize its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system and to support research and development for next-generation versions of the sensor. Similarly, in 2016, Endotronix (US), a developer of wireless and implantable pressure sensors, raised USD 32 million in a series C round of financing. These investments resulted in the development of biosensors for a range of medical equipment and this drove the market during the historic period.

Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Cytiva (UK), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC (US), Masimo (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Universal Biosensors (Australia), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), CARDEA BIO INC., (US), Conductive Technologies (US), EarlySense (Israel), Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Switzerland), LifeSignals (US), NeuroSky (US), Pinnacle Technology Inc. (US), SD Biosensor, INC. (South Korea), VitalConnect (US), and Xsensio (Switzerland) are a few of the key players in the biosensors market.

Related Reports:

Medical Electronics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Sensors, MCUs/MPUs, Displays), Device Classification (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Flow Measurement), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Wearable Sensors Market by Type (Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure & Force Sensors, Touch Sensors and Motion Sensors), Application (Wristwear, Eyewear, Bodywear), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biosensors-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biosensors.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets