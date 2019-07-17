Biosensors Market to Reach a Market Size of $34.3 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Biosensors Market, published by KBV research, The Global Biosensors Market size is expected to reach $34.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The nonwearable biosensors segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Nonwearable biosensors comprise of biosensor devices that are mostly used for nonclinical applications. They offer real-time on-site monitoring of production processes. Other than the on-site monitoring, these biosensors are helping the food industry in addressing to challenges like meeting food quality guidelines through providing analytical accuracy within complex food matrices.

The Electrochemical market dominated the Global Biosensors Market by Technology 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The Piezoelectric market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Thermal & Optical market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.1% during (2019-2025). Optical biosensors are commonly used to analyze biomolecular interactions as these sensors can determine affinity and kinetics of a wide variety of molecular interactions in real time, without requiring a molecular tag or label. Optical sensors are used for several new applications, such as drug discovery, including target identification; ligand fishing; assay development; and quality control. The growth of these applications is helping optical sensors to grow at the highest CAGR.

The Point of care Testing market dominated the Global Biosensors Market by End User 2018, thereby, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements in biosensors ecosystem, increasing use of biosensors for nonmedical applications, productive growth in POC diagnostics, and the rise in demand for glucose monitoring systems are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the biosensors market. The Home healthcare Diagnostics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.9% during (2019-2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Cholesterol Testing Biosensors Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2019-2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2019-2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Danaher Corporation, ABBOTT Laboratories, Siemens AG, AgaMatrix, Inc., BAYER AG, Johnson and Johnson, LIFESENSORS, Inc., Medtronic plc., Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc.

Global Biosensors Market Segmentation

By Product

Non-wearable

Wearable

By Technology

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric

Thermal & Optical

By End User

Point of care Testing

Home healthcare Diagnostics

Research Laboratories

Food Industry

Others

By Application

Medical Applications

Blood Glucose Monitoring



Cholesterol Testing



Pregnancy Testing



Blood Gas Analyzer



Infectious Diseases



Others

Agriculture

Environment

Food Toxicity

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America



Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Danaher Corporation

ABBOTT Laboratories

Siemens AG

AGAMATRIX, INC.

Bayer AG

Johnson and Johnson

LifeSensors, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

