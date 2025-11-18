Biosensors Market Dominated by Electrochemical Sensors with 72% Revenue Share, as Global Biosensors Market Size is set to Surpass USD 42B by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global biosensors market is valued at USD 28.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 42.20 billion by 2030 reflecting an 8.17% CAGR, supported by technological advancements in diagnostic tools and increased adoption of wearable health devices. The market is further benefiting from the convergence of biotechnology, nanotechnology, and electronics, enabling faster, miniaturized, and more sensitive biosensing systems across healthcare, food safety, and environmental monitoring sectors.

The ongoing digital transformation in diagnostics, alongside growing awareness of preventive health management, continues to elevate biosensors as essential components of next-generation medical and analytical devices.

Key Market Insights

Rise in Point-of-Care and Home-Based Testing

The growing need for accessible, real-time diagnostics has accelerated the deployment of biosensors in portable and home-based testing devices. Patients and clinicians are increasingly relying on point-of-care systems that deliver accurate results within minutes, particularly for chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. This shift is reshaping diagnostic delivery models and boosting adoption among both healthcare providers and consumers.

Growing Adoption Across Non-Medical Applications

Beyond healthcare, biosensors are finding increasing use in food safety, environmental analysis, and bioprocess monitoring. Industries are adopting biosensor-based systems for detecting contaminants, monitoring pollutants, and ensuring regulatory compliance. This cross-sector expansion broadens the commercial potential of the biosensors market, diversifying revenue streams for manufacturers and technology developers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America continues to dominate the global biosensors market, driven by a mature healthcare ecosystem, high R&D investment, and strong demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. The United States leads the region with widespread integration of biosensors in medical devices and digital health systems.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth through 2030, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing base of tech-driven medical device startups. Government initiatives promoting healthcare innovation in China, Japan, and India are further catalyzing regional adoption.

Market Segment Breakdown

By Product Type

Wearable Biosensors

Non-wearable Biosensors

By Technology

Electrochemical

Optical

Piezoelectric

Thermal

Nanomechanical

By Application

Medical Glucose Cholesterol Pregnancy Infectious Disease

Food Toxicity Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Agriculture

Bioreactor Monitoring

Other Product Types

By End User

Point-of-Care Testing

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

Research Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

Security and Biodefense

Biodefense

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/biosensors-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Competitive Environment

The biosensors market is moderately fragmented, with global players investing in advanced sensing technologies, miniaturization, and wireless data integration. Partnerships between biosensor manufacturers, diagnostics companies, and tech innovators are driving new product launches and expanding application diversity. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions remain key approaches to enhance market share and access emerging healthcare segments.

Key Companies Include:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Dexcom, Inc.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

i-SENS Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Coronary Stent Market: The coronary stents market is segmented by product type (drug eluting stent, bare metal coronary stent), biomaterial (metallic, polymeric), mode of delivery (balloon-expandable stent and self-expanding stent), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and More).

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented by technology (immunoassays, proteomic), drug class (antiarrhythmic drugs, immunosuppressants), end-user (hospital laboratories, independent / reference laboratories), and geography.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) and Siemens Healthcare GmbH are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg