BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit: J.P.Morgan Spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a spotlight event of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week, BIOSeedin Winter Innovation Partnering Summit took place in San Francisco on January 11, 2026, centering on China Asset Showcase to build an exclusive platform for Chinese innovative drug's international roadshow and licensing cooperation, empowering Chinese biotechs to link global resources efficiently.

The summit attracted over 500 industry representatives from 10+ countries and regions, gathering MNCs, leading pharma, biotechs and investment institutions across the whole industry chain. It hosted 300+ one-on-one matchmaking meetings and 18 special roadshows by Chinese innovative biotechs, with a dynamic atmosphere of enthusiastic exchanges and strong collaboration intentions, fully reflecting its international vision and industrial integration capability.

Three cross-border roundtable forums were held, where global veteran BD professionals and industry leaders delved into oncology, cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) and autoimmune diseases, sharing insights like domestic differentiated therapies for high-incidence cancers reshaping China's oncology R&D, AI-accelerated clinical trials in CRM, and multi-dimensional priorities for Sino-foreign cooperation in autoimmune field. The 18 Chinese biotechs showcased high-quality assets across cutting-edge fields such as bispecific antibodies, ADCs and molecular glues, aligning with industry hotspots and demonstrating fruitful R&D achievements in niche sectors.

This summit gathered global cutting-edge insights, activated cross-regional and cross-sector cooperation momentum, and built a professional bridge for China's innovative drugs to go global. Going forward, BIOSeedin will continue to leverage its platform value, host high-quality industrial events, and join hands with global partners to explore investment opportunities and co-shape the future of biopharmaceutical innovation.

