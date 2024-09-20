Bioretec's Shareholders' Nomination Board appointed

TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following persons have been appointed to Bioretec's Shareholders' Nomination Board: Kustaa Poutiainen, Chair and Founder of Stephen Industries Inc Oy as Chair and Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Marko Berg, Deputy Investment Officer of University of Helsinki, as members. The Chairman of the Board of Bioretec acts as an expert to the Nomination Board.

In accordance with the decision taken by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 26 April 2024, the Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of three members. Each of the three largest shareholders as of the last working day in August has the right to nominate a member.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the AGM a proposal on the members of the Board of Directors as well as proposals on the remuneration and number of members of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board will submit its proposals for the 2025 AGM to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2025.

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe the CE-mark approval process is currently on-going. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

www.bioretec.com

