Bioretec Appoints Frank Sarcone as Vice President of Sales for the US and a member of the Management Team

TAMPERE, Finland, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneer in biodegradable orthopedic implants, has, as of June 17, 2024, appointed Frank Sarcone as Vice President of Sales for the United States and a member of Bioretec's Management Team. In his role, Sarcone reports to the company's CEO. This strategic addition to Bioretec's leadership team comes as part of the ongoing commitment to driving growth and innovation in the medical device technology industry.

Frank Sarcone brings with him a wealth of experience and a remarkable track record in the medical device sector. With over 25 years of experience, Sarcone is recognized for his exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and ability to build and mentor high-performing teams. His extensive background includes founding and leading successful orthopedic companies and developing national distribution channels that have significantly boosted sales and market presence.

Sarcone's career highlights include:

Founding and self-funding two successful orthopedic companies.

Establishing long-lasting partnerships and developing extensive networks within the medical device industry.

Serving in several key leadership roles such as CEO of Promotus LLC and IMS Consulting LLC, where he drove significant revenue growth and spearheaded major sales initiatives.

His tenure at Stryker Inc., where he managed large teams and achieved substantial increases in regional market share and revenue.

Alan Donze, Bioretec's newly appointed CEO, expressed his confidence in Sarcone's abilities: "Frank's profound expertise and dynamic leadership style make him an invaluable addition to our team. His ability to drive strategic initiatives and his deep understanding of the medical device market will be pivotal as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our product offerings."

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE-mark is expected to be received during the second quarter of 2024. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

