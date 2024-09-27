Biorefinery Market Size to Reach $314.62 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biorefinery Market"

Technology Segmentation

Physico-chemical technology prescribes chemical processes, such as hydrolysis, transesterification, hydrogenation, hydrotreating, oxidation, and pulping, in addition to physical processes such as pressing, pretreatment, milling separation, and distillation. Due to their ability to convert biomass efficiently and at scale as well as their compatibility with existing industrial processes, physico-chemical technologies will expand more rapidly than those using biological or biological conversion mechanisms while also containing multiple high value product deliverables (i.e., biofuels and biochemicals) for various feedstocks, reducing the overall price of the products.

Type Segmentation

The type segment is further bifurcated into 3 types: First generation, second Generation, and third generation. The first generation segment is expected be the largest growing market. First-generation biofuels are derived directly from food crops through conventional agricultural processes and are primarily produced from sugars, starches, and vegetable oils. The most usual types are produced from crops, such as bioethanol, which is derived from corn, sugarcane, wheat, and soybeans; biodiesel, which is manufactured from oil crops like soybeans; and biogas, a product formed from organic wastes. Among all the renewable fuels developed so far, these biofuels are the earliest and the most widely adopted, contributing to a milestone reduction in dependence on fossil fuel and decreased greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional Analysis

North American region contains enormous agricultural resources, which has open large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugarcane, among many others as key feedstocks for first-generation biorefineries to ethanol and biodiesel. This region also contains a significant amount of agricultural residues for corn stover, forest residues, and waste, which would be of feedstock to second-generation biorefineries. The U.S. government, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), had created renewable fuel standards that compel the blending of biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel in the fuel supply. This policy has significantly upped the demand for biofuels and also for the Biorefinery Market. These are some of the key factors which boosts the growth of Biorefinery Market in North America.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Biorefinery Market are Chevron (US), ADM (US), Valero (US), Neste (Finland), and TotalEnergies (France) among others. The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Chevron :

Chevron is one of the prominent players in the biorefinery market. The company acquired the Renewable Energy Group in 2022 and became the second-largest producer of bio-based diesel in the US. It offers a wide range of products, such as InfiniD, REG Biodiesel Blends, and UltraClean BlenD, among others. The company has nine active biorefineries in the US and Europe. It produced 408 million gallons of biodiesel and renewable diesel in 2023. The company has a significant presence in Europe and North America.

ADM:

ADM is one of the most prominent companies operating in both the human and animal nutrition sector. It is considered one of the World's largest nutrition companies. The company harnesses the power of nature to transform crops into ingredients and solutions for food, beverages, and supplements for people worldwide. ADM operates through several business segments, namely Ag services and oilseeds, Carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and others. It offers biorefinery products through two different segments: Ag services and oilseeds and carbohydrate solutions.

Valero:

Valero is one of the World's largest low-carbon fuels producers, the World's 2nd largest corn ethanol producer, and the World's 2nd largest renewable diesel producer. The company is also developing a large-scale sustainable aviation fuel project, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Valero is a leading producer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products, such as low-carbon fuels, jet fuel, ethanol, gasoline, and renewable diesel. The company operates its business through three segments, namely, Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It offers its products from two business segments: Renewable Diesel and Ethanol.

