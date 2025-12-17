Bioptimus Unveils M-Optimus, a World Model for Biology

Revolutionary model represents a transformative step toward AI-powered virtual tissues, patient digital twins, and a new era of data-driven biomedical innovation

The Unveiling of M-Optimus: Bioptimus has trained its inaugural World Model for biology - a foundation model that learns interactions across multiple languages of biology - marking a revolutionary first step in simulating the full complexity of human life.

Bioptimus has trained its inaugural World Model for biology - a foundation model that learns interactions across multiple languages of biology - marking a revolutionary first step in simulating the full complexity of human life. Early Access to a Limited Number of Pioneer Clients: Bioptimus is now inviting a select number of partners to join this exclusive early-access phase.

Bioptimus is now inviting a select number of partners to join this exclusive early-access phase. Accelerating Access to its World-Leading Pathology Model, H-Optimus-1: Bioptimus is also expanding access to its world-leading pathology model, H-Optimus-1, through a limited-time offer via Amazon SageMaker AI.

PARIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioptimus , the leader in AI models for biology, today announced a major leap forward with the unveiling of M-Optimus, the first model that combines multiple biological modalities, designed to simulate biology in its full complexity. The company is offering early access to a limited number of pioneer clients, while simultaneously enhancing access to its world-leading pathology model, H-Optimus-1, through a partnership and limited-time offer with Amazon SageMaker AI.

M-Optimus: A World Model for Biology

Until now, traditional biological research and AI models have been siloed and fragmented, focusing on a single type of data, such as a genetic sequence or a medical image. This approach has similarly fractured the way healthcare is delivered.

Bioptimus's vision is that M-Optimus will underpin every stage of biological discovery, development, and patient healthcare. It provides a universal framework for understanding and simulating biology, capable of modeling robust representations of cells, tissues, and patients across diseases and populations. This creates a new paradigm in healthcare by representing and simulating biology in all its multi-faceted, interdependent complexity.

This first version of M-Optimus integrates several biological modalities, including hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stained histology images, bulk RNA sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and clinical data, into a unified model. This is the first AI model in the world to combine multiple biological modalities at this scale. M-Optimus was trained on one of the world's largest proprietary datasets encompassing millions of patients, over 50 organ types, and hundreds of medical centers.

What M-Optimus Enables

The applications of M-Optimus span across the entire biomedical domain, each representing a ground-breaking step forward in its respective field, from diagnostics to drug discovery and clinical practice.

Accelerating drug discovery and clinical trial design through predictive and prognostic modeling of patient response. This enables pharmaceutical companies to quickly identify the right drug candidates and determine which patients are most likely to respond, potentially eliminating years and millions of dollars in trial costs.

Predicting gene expression, treatment responses, and clinical outcomes directly from histology or multimodal data. Optimizing the use of precious clinical samples and providing rich biological context from routine lab tests.

Building bespoke models by fine-tuning M-optimus with proprietary data, while preserving universality and ensuring user data privacy. Companies and hospitals can customize this massive AI model with their own private data to build tailored models that answer unique questions while protecting their sensitive information.

Generating digital twins and synthetic clinical trials drastically reducing time and costs for clinical trials. The AI can create accurate virtual cells, tissues, and patients, known as "digital twins," to run clinical trials in silico, thereby increasing trial efficiency, optimizing patient enrollment, and better modeling responses to therapies and drug combinations.

Limited Early Access for Pioneer Partners

Bioptimus currently offers M-Optimus to a select group of early-access clients. Top pharmaceutical companies have already joined as pioneer partners, accessing the power of this world model for their core research workflows.

Today, Bioptimus is extending an invitation to a limited group of visionary organizations to join these leaders and gain an early competitive advantage in AI-driven biological discovery.

Jean-Philippe Vert, CEO and co-founder of Bioptimus, stated: "With M-Optimus, we have successfully assembled the first critical components of our journey to crack the code of biology by combining multiple modalities at scale. This early access program is designed to partner with first-mover companies who share our vision: to translate this raw scientific power into tangible breakthroughs that ultimately improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the delivery of healthcare."

H-Optimus-1: SOTA Pathology Model on Amazon SageMaker AI

While M-Optimus represents the next frontier, Bioptimus continues to lead the field in AI models for histopathology with H-Optimus-1. Recognized as the industry's state-of-the-art model, H-Optimus-1 is trained on millions of whole-slide images to deliver best-in-class performance in cancer grading and biomarker detection.

As the H-Optimus family of models approaches one million downloads, Bioptimus has partnered with Amazon SageMaker AI to accelerate access to H-Optimus-1. This enables industry players, researchers, and labs to broadly deploy the world's most powerful pathology model directly into their secure cloud infrastructure with full data privacy, simplified billing and easy procurement.

Powered by Global Partnerships and a World-Class Team

Bioptimus leverages strategic collaborations with AWS, HuggingFace, NVIDIA, Owkin, and Proscia to utilize its models. Bioptimus's world-class team, comprising over 50% PhDs from top institutions such as MIT, ETH, ENS, and TUM, and leadership hailing from Google Brain, DeepMind, Owkin, and Tempus, continues to advance the frontier of AI-powered biological understanding.

About Bioptimus

Bioptimus is a global AI biotech company pioneering the world's first universal foundation model for biology. By combining cutting-edge AI with massive, multimodal, proprietary data generation, Bioptimus is building a unifying framework that connects all scales of biology, from molecules to patients, delivering interpretable, dynamic, and actionable insights. The first foundation model released by Bioptimus, H-Optimus, is an industry-leading model being adopted across research, drug discovery, and clinical pipelines. H-Optimus models are in use by 12 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

For more information about Bioptimus, visit: www.bioptimus.com

