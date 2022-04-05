Bioprocess Technology Market size worth $ 46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increase in R&D, technological development in biotechnology and bio pharmaceutical industries, increased production of vaccines, government initiatives and funding's to develop bioprocess technology are some of the factors to lead the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Bioprocess Technology Market" By Type (Cell Culture, Cell Expansion, Flow Cytometry), By Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Specialty products, Industrial chemicals), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Labs and Centers, Medical Institutions), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Bioprocess Technology Market size was valued at USD 24.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 46 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40850

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioprocess Technology Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Bioprocess Technology Market Overview

The expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, innovations in product offerings, and growing investment in research and development may fuel the growth of the global Bioprocess Technology Market. The growing of chronic diseases and increasing demand for vaccine development globally may drive the demand for the forecast period. In addition, increasing requirements for streamlining the method of chemical manufacturing sustained patient demand for innovative medication, and the aging population may propel market growth.

The promising market in emerging economic countries and technological advancement offers favourable growth opportunities for expansion. Increasing support by the government for biofuel products may impact the expansion of the global Bioprocess Technology Market. Bioprocess technology is experiencing a substantial demand in the petrochemical sector attributed to imposing strict rules and regulations by the government about biofuel products. High treatment costs, lack of skilled professionals, and infrastructure requirements are the factors restraints hindering the overall market.

One of the factors that help in the increase of the Bioprocess Technology Market is the increased degree of production of biopharmaceuticals like the availability of recombinant proteins, and vaccines that are part of the bio-processes undertaken by the global target audience spread in various global regions. Bioprocessing equipment specifically used in continuous biological product development is gaining significance, as these provide consistency in product quality, lower the manufacturing cycle time, and reduce capital costs & time by stabilizing bioprocessing operations.

Key Developments

On September 2021 , Cascades launched the first in the bathroom tissue and paper towel in Canada and the USA markets which are 100% recycled plastic packaging.

, Cascades launched the first in the bathroom tissue and paper towel in and the markets which are 100% recycled plastic packaging. On November 2020 , Accrol acquired the LTC Group, a tissue converter to increase the business of good scale with high-quality, modern machine assets, comprising four tissue lines, with significant capacity, highly effective systems, and to improve day-to-day operations.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Alere Inc., Sartorius Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, Merck KGaA, Applikon Biotechnology B.V., Accrol Group Holdings plc, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Lonza AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bioprocess Technology Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

· Bioprocess Technology Market, By Type

Cell Culture

Cell Expansion

Flow Cytometry

Cell Line Development

Virus Infiltration

· Bioprocess Technology Market, By Application

Biopharmaceuticals

Specialty products

Industrial chemicals

Environment Management Aid

· Bioprocess Technology Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Research Labs and Centers

Medical Institutions

Others

· Bioprocess Technology Market by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market By Product (Apparatus & Plants, Simple & Peripheral Elements, Work Equipment), By Workflow (Upstream, Fermentation, Downstream), By End Use (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer and Academic & Clinical Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Bioprocess Analyzers Market By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Application (Antibiotics, Recombinant Proteins, Biosimilars), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Sterile Filtration Market By Membrane Pore Size (0.22 Microns, 0.1 Microns, and 0.45 Microns), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Industry), By Product (Cartridges & Capsules, Syringe Filters, Bottle-Top Vacuum Filters), By Application (Bioprocesses, Utilities Filtration, Pre-Filtration, Fill-Finish Process, and Virus Filtration), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cell Expansion Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells & Animal Cells), By Application (Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research & Cancer and Cell-Based Research), By End-User (Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cell Banks), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Bionematicide Manufacturers eradicating nematodes at all stages of lifecycle

Visualize Bioprocess Technology Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research