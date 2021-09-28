Bioprocess Containers Market worth $9.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Bioprocess Containers Market by Type(2D and 3D Bags, Accessories), Application(Process development, Upstream and Downstream Process), End User(Pharma & Biopharma Companies, CMOs & CROs, Academic & Research Institute), & Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioprocess Containers (BPCs) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2021 to USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing biologics market, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D. Emerging countries and the patent expiry of biologics are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the bioprocess containers (BPCs) market during the forecast period.

The 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the BPCs market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. In 2020, the 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. 2D bioprocess containers are frequently used in cell harvesting and for the transportation of bulk drug products and bulk drug precursors.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the BPCs market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. In 2020, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. The demand for biopharmaceuticals among the senior population is increasing as the elderly are more prone to various diseases/disorders that can be treated using biologics. This has resulted in the increasing focus of biopharmaceutical companies developing affordable biologics at lower costs. As bioprocess containers have wide applications in research & process development, the adoption of BPCs is increasing with the growth in the development and manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the bioprocess containers market in 2020.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the BPCs market. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceuticals industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and key players in the region, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in several APAC countries are contributing to the growth of this market.

Some of the leading players operating in the bioprocess containers market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).

