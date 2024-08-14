Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market to be Worth $75.72 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Filtration, Chromatography, Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccine, mAb, R&D) - Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market was valued at $36.38 billion in 2023. This market is expected to reach $75.72 billion by 2031 from an estimated $40.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Biopharmaceutical processing involves the study of the discovery, development, and processing of complex medicines using living cells and organisms. Biopharmaceuticals include vaccines, blood and blood components, gene therapies, recombinant therapeutic proteins, and somatic cells.

This market's growth is primarily due to the rising government focus on biologics adoption, key players' focus on increasing manufacturing capacity for biopharmaceuticals, and the growing adoption of disposable bioprocessing equipment & consumables. Further potential for market expansion includes the transition to bioprocessing 4.0, the growing use of customized medications, and emerging economies.

Emerging Economies to Provide Growth Opportunities for the Players Operating in the Market

Market demand for consumables and equipment related to biopharmaceutical processing has been significantly influenced by developed economies, like the United States and Europe. The participants in this industry are progressively focusing on emerging economies that are still relatively underdeveloped, as these markets have comparatively stronger penetration. Growing demand for biopharmaceutical processing supplies and equipment, an aging population with infectious and chronic illnesses, rising costs for pharmaceutical R&D, the growing need for biologics, and rising disposable income all point to high growth potential in emerging nations in Asia and Latin America.

The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding throughout China, India, and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Brazil and Mexico in Latin America. This growth is being fuelled by rising public & private funding for research & development as well as increasing contract research and manufacturing activities. The biopharmaceutical industries are being forced to outsource research, development, and manufacturing in order to save money and time due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the mounting need to reduce the excessive cost of development. As a result, CDMOs in developing countries are expanding quickly and actively engaged in the creation and advancement of biopharmaceuticals.

This is attributed to growing investments in infrastructure and capacity development, low labor costs, improving adherence to global manufacturing standards, and increasing regulatory oversight.

The key players operating in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market are 3M Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy).

The global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is segmented by product type into filtration systems, chromatography equipment and consumables, bioreactors, cell culture products, mixers/mixing systems, bioprocessing containers, sterilizers, centrifuges, incubators, shakers, biosafety cabinets, and other consumables and accessories.

By product, in 2024, the filtration systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share, 22.3%, of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. Critical use of filtration in upstream, process development, and downstream bioprocessing processes and advancing filtration technologies to meet growing bioprocessing needs are the factors contributing to the largest share of the market.

By application, the market for biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables is divided by application into commercial bioproduction and research bioproduction. The commercial bioproduction segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is driven by factors such as rising regulatory approvals for biologics, biosimilars, and bio-betters; an increase in biologic therapeutic agents aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic; and upcoming patent expirations for biologics, all of which are expected to boost demand for bioprocessing equipment in the commercial production of biopharmaceuticals.

Chronic disease is treated with monoclonal antibodies, which are employed in biologics and biosimilars. The need for monoclonal antibodies rises in tandem with the incidence and severity of chronic illnesses. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses are strengthening their market share by producing antibodies through bioproduction in order to meet the increasing demand.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The CDMOs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fuelled by the increasing trend of outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing to bioprocessing hubs in countries like India, South Korea, and Singapore. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing drug discovery and manufacturing to shorten drug development timelines, reduce costs, enhance R&D productivity, and improve operational flexibility, boosting their profit margins.

By geography, in 2024, Europe is projected to hold the largest share of 33.5% of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. Within Europe, Germany is expected to hold the largest market share. This prominent position is attributed to Germany's significant pharmaceutical export volumes, substantial government grants and funding for biotech and biopharmaceutical companies, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical companies' capacities to produce biologics-based drugs and therapeutics in response to growing market demand.

Scope of the Report:

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Product Type

Filtration Systems

Chromatography Equipment and Consumables Chromatography Consumables Chromatography Equipment

Bioreactors Reusable Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Products Cell Culture Media Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form Dry Powder Media Liquid Media Cell Culture Media, by Type Off-the-Shelf Media Custom Media Cell Culture Media, by Source Chemically Defined Media Natural Media Reagents and Supplements Cell and Cell Lines Serum

Mixing Systems

Bioprocessing Containers

Sterilizers

Centrifuges

Incubators

Shakers

Biosafety Cabinets

Other Equipment and Consumables

Services

Note: Other equipment and consumables include membrane adsorbers, cell disruption reagents, pipettes, syringes, vials, closures, tubing, connectors, and sensors

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction Vaccine Manufacturing mAb Production Recombinant Protein Production Cell and Gene Therapy Production

Research Bioproduction

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academia & Research Institutes

Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Denmark Ireland Belgium Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

