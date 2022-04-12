Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Worth $70.84 Billion by 2029- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market by Product Type (Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccines, mAb, R&D), and End User—Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is expected to reach $70.84 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Biopharmaceutical processing involves activities focused on producing biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb), viral vectors, recombinant proteins, and other products of biological origin. Bioprocessing equipment includes bioreactor vessels, filtration systems, chromatography equipment & consumables, and all related equipment that maintains streamlined reactions in sterile environments. Bioprocessing can be performed either through batch processing or continuous processing. Rising cost pressures in the pharmaceutical industry, the trend of outcome-based medicine, growing competition, and the rising demand for therapeutics due to the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of associated chronic conditions have boosted the need for more complex and individualized therapies. As per data published by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (2021), there are around 8,000 biopharmaceuticals at different stages of development globally. Of all industries, the biopharmaceuticals industry has strived to improve investments in R&D. As per estimates from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, biopharmaceutical R&D spending is likely to reach $213 billion by 2024 from an estimated $179 billion in 2018. Thus, the consistent growth of the biopharmaceuticals market is expected to drive the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables over the forecast period.

Furthermore, various initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals, expanding capacities of biopharmaceutical units, and advancements, such as single-use technologies and continuous bioprocessing, are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the shift towards bioprocessing 4.0, emerging economies, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines are expected to offer market growth opportunities.

The biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is segmented on the basis of product type (filtration systems, chromatography {consumables & equipment}, bioreactors {reusable bioreactors, disposable/single-use bioreactors}, cell culture products {cell culture media [cell culture media, by physical form—dry powder media, liquid media], [cell culture media, by type—off-the-shelf media, custom media], [cell culture media, by source—chemically defined media, natural media], reagents and supplements, cell and cell lines, serum}, mixing systems, bioprocessing containers, sterilizers, centrifuges, incubators, shakers, biosafety cabinets, other consumables & accessories, services), application (commercial bioproduction {vaccine manufacturing, MAB production, recombinant protein production, cell & gene therapy production}, research bioproduction), end user (pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), academia & research institutes), and geography. the study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the filtration systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Filtration is a common step used across various stages in biopharmaceutical processing for separating components. It is used in various downstream operations, such as clarification, filtration of intermediates, critical final filling applications, or upstream processing for sterilizing-grade filtration of cell culture media. The segment's largest share is attributed to the recurring use of filtration at every step in bioprocessing and technological advancements in filtration technologies.

Based on application, the commercial bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. The growing adoption and rising approvals of biopharmaceuticals drive the demand for bioprocessing equipment and consumables for commercial bioproduction. The rate of biosimilar uptake is rising gradually. The average penetration of biosimilars launched before 2019 for various therapeutic areas increased from 13% in 2019 to 61% in 2021. Thus, the growing adoption of biosimilars is driving the demand for bioprocessing technologies. Lastly, biopharmaceutical manufacturers' rising investments in increasing production capacities also contribute to the market's largest share.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Capacity expansion of biopharmaceutical units and the growing adoption of biopharmaceutical processing equipment for bioproduction are key factors contributing to the segment's largest market share. Biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing are gaining pace. Thus, growing biopharmaceutical manufacturing drives the demand for biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables.

Geographically, the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe's large share is mainly attributed to the increase in pharmaceutical exports from countries such as Switzerland and Denmark, government grants and funding for biotech and biopharmaceutical companies, and biopharmaceutical companies' expanding production capacities for biologics-based drugs and therapeutics in response to the increasing demand.

The key players dominating this market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Sartorius AG (Germany). Other major players operating in this market are 3M Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment And Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

Scope of the Report:

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Product Type

Filtration Systems

Chromatography Equipment & Consumables

Consumables



Equipment

Bioreactors

Reusable Bioreactors



Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Products

Cell Culture Media



Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form





Dry Powder Media







Liquid Media





Cell Culture Media, by Type





Off-the-Shelf Media







Custom Media





Cell Culture Media, by Source





Chemically Defined Media







Natural Media



Reagents & Supplements



Cell & Cell Lines



Serum

Mixing Systems

Bioprocessing Containers

Sterilizers

Centrifuges

Incubators

Shakers

Biosafety Cabinets

Other Equipment & Consumables

Services

Note: Other equipment & consumables include membrane adsorbers, cell disruption reagents, pipettes, syringes, vials, closures, tubing, connectors, and sensors.

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction

Vaccine Manufacturing



mAb Production



Recombinant Protein Production



Cell & Gene Therapy Production

Research Bioproduction

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academia & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Denmark



Ireland



Belgium



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

