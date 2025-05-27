Biopharma Leaders Connect to Advance Development and Manufacturing at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe

Keynotes from Bayer, Lonza, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Recipharm, and Teva will showcase how connected platforms and AI can streamline the development of new medicines

BARCELONA, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the biopharma keynote speakers for Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe, June 4-5 in Madrid, Spain. Biopharma professionals will convene to learn how the industry is advancing across clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality. The opening keynote will also highlight Veeva AI, a major initiative to add AI to the Veeva Vault Platform and Veeva applications to help automate critical functions and improve productivity.

As one of the largest gatherings of life sciences leaders in Europe, Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together over 1,400 industry professionals in more than 100 sessions. Novo Nordisk and Recipharm will join Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of R&D and Quality, and Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault, for the opening keynote to explore the development and manufacturing of new medicines and therapies.

The event's zone keynotes include:

Bayer , discussing how it is streamlining its clinical infrastructure with a customer-centric approach to working with sites

, discussing how it is streamlining its clinical infrastructure with a customer-centric approach to working with sites Lonza , a leading CDMO, sharing how the evolving industry ecosystem is reshaping quality management across partners

, a leading CDMO, sharing how the evolving industry ecosystem is reshaping quality management across partners MSD , discussing how it is innovating its pharmacovigilance operations and improving efficiency by building a trusted data foundation

, discussing how it is innovating its pharmacovigilance operations and improving efficiency by building a trusted data foundation Novo Nordisk , sharing how it accelerates clinical trials and launches by uniting business and IT on Veeva Development Cloud to enhance collaboration, automation, and data consistency

, sharing how it accelerates clinical trials and launches by uniting business and IT on Veeva Development Cloud to enhance collaboration, automation, and data consistency Teva, highlighting how innovation, agility, and a data-driven mindset are helping it navigate regulatory change and drive efficiency

"Fresh thinking and a strong community are essential to transforming how we bring medicines to patients," says Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of R&D and Quality. "At Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, leaders come together to spark new ideas, share breakthroughs, and shape the future of the industry together."

Veeva R&D and Quality Summit is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49 69 5095541619

jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Meera Lakhani-Patel

Veeva Systems

+44-790-430-0698

meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg