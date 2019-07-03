Biopesticides Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ ~ 13.0 Billion by the end of 2029 - PMR

The word "organic" has become a trend in the global food and beverages industry. Increasing health awareness and health consciousness is boosting the demand for organic food and beverage products. Biopesticides and biofertilizers are organic, natural, and eco-friendly solutions used in crop management. Manufacturers of food and beverage products are seeking and demanding more and more organic agricultural food commodities. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focused on promoting organic farming and use of biopesticides in agriculture to control pests and maintain the certified status of organic farming. Due to these factors, the demand for biopesticides is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the near future.

Hazardous Effects of Synthetic Pesticides Increasing the Preference for Biopesticides in Agriculture

Synthetic pesticides are being used in agriculture production as plant protectors and growth regulators from many decades. Excessive use of these pesticides can affect the soil and further lead to toxicity in humans or livestock. Hence, consumers are looking for organic and naturally-grown agricultural commodities. Due to the hazardous effects of synthetic pesticides on the nature as well as human health, many government and regulatory bodies are insisting on the use of biopesticides instead of harmful synthetic pesticides in agriculture. Biopesticides are naturally-sourced crop protection solutions and have become the best natural and ecofriendly substitute for synthetic pesticides. Use of biopesticides in the agriculture sector has significant benefits as these are pest resistant, enhance the quality and yield of crops, and also do not contain any synthetic chemical residues.

Increasing Sustainable Agricultural Practices

The agricultural industry is experiencing numerous innovations in crops and crop protection solutions because of developing science and technology. Biopesticides play an important role in the agriculture industry as crop protection solutions, right from plantation and harvesting, to post-harvest management. Agriculture growers need to take care of the commodities right from their harvesting to market supply.

Biopesticides protect crops as well as commodities from fungi and insect attacks. In addition, biopesticides are useful in soil treatment as they improve soil health and prevent plant roots from getting affected by fungi and insects. In crop protection, biopesticides are best alternatives for synthetics used in crop and soil treatments. Agriculture production is influenced by food trends. As of now, the demand for natural and organic food products is increasing dramatically and growers are becoming more aware of crop protection products. Hence, they are seeking natural and sustainable products, as well as adopting modern and advanced sustainable agriculture practices. Due to these factors, the demand for biopesticides is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Biopesticides Market

The key industry players included in the biopesticides market report are Bayer AG, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Novozymes, Rolfes Agri., Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro SpA., Excel Crop Care Ltd., Sikko Industries Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., Parry America, Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol AG., Futureco Bioscience S.A., ORO AGRI, Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited., Navagro, Valent BioSciences LLC, Albaugh LLC, and others. Key competitors in the biopesticides market are focusing on strategic product developments, and looking for new growth opportunities in the global biopesticides market.

