Bionorica selects Movilitas Services and Solutions for Compliance with the Russian Serialization Law

Full compliance offering enables Bionorica's go-live readiness and first compliant production batch ahead of official deadline

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas, a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, announced today that Bionorica, one of the leading global manufacturers of herbal medicines, has selected Movilitas technical services to create the direct integration from Bionorica's SAP® Advanced Track and Trace for Pharmaceuticals (ATTP) solution to the Russia MDLP System by using Movilitas.Cloud for monitoring and legal reporting of all transactions.

Bionorica selected Movilitas because the company offers a fully compliant set of services and solutions to address compliance with the Russian serialization law. Movilitas' integrator services enabled the connection between Bionorica's SAP ATTP directly to the Russia OMS System to enable the exchange of crypto codes. Additionally, Movilitas.Cloud was integrated because it did not require local installations, modifications to the production line or any configuration changes to their existing SAP ATTP environment. Movilitas.Cloud is a GAMP 5 validated software as a service (SaaS) solution that streamlines compliance by enabling communication between SAP ATTP and the Russian MDLP system for message processing and retention. Movilitas.Cloud provides both foreign and domestic connections in accordance with industry best practices that ensures peace of mind for Bionorica as it addresses the looming Russian serialization law.

"Movilitas.Cloud was designed specifically to meet these types of challenges by removing barriers to compliance within tight regulatory deadlines. We are pleased that Bionorica was able to take advantage of our turnkey design to ensure compliance ahead of the January 1, 2020, deadline," said Marc Blekkink, global head of business development for Movilitas.Cloud.

To learn more about the Movilitas.Cloud Russian MDLP solution, please visit: https://www.movilitas.com/expertise/movilitascloud/russian-track-and-trace-compliance

About Bionorica

Bionorica, located in Neumarkt in Bavaria, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of scientifically researched herbal medicines. Doctors, pharmacists and patients in more than 40 countries trust in Bionorica's products. In 2018, the Bionorica Group achieved sales of EUR 337.9 million. Based on the "Phytoneering" strategy, Bionorica decodes the extensive active ingredient potential of plants (phytos) using cutting-edge research and technology (engineering). The result: highly effective medicines with few side effects. Bionorica's research and development priorities involve the treatment of symptoms in the respiratory tract, urinary tract, women's health and the immune system.



About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, extensions or accelerators, such as Movilitas.Cloud, for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing.

Media Inquiries

Amy Platt

Phone: +1 571 299 8087

Email: amy.platt@movilitas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011119/Movilitas_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.movilitas.com



SOURCE Movilitas Consulting