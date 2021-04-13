Bionical Solutions shortlisted as a finalist for the HSJ Partnership Awards 2021

The Best Pharmaceutical Partnership with the NHS

WILLINGTON, England, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Solutions, a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS, is delighted to announce that the 'You First' patient support programme, commissioned and funded by Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Limited, and managed by Bionical Solutions has been shortlisted for "The Best Pharmaceutical Partnership with the NHS" category at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2021, recognising both companies' effective collaboration with the NHS and outstanding dedication to improving healthcare outcomes.

Following the most testing period for the healthcare sector in recent history, this year's HSJ awards reinstate the essential role of private and third sector organisations in strengthening the healthcare system. The Bionical Solutions team are infinitely proud of the You First programme having seen and heard the positive impact that its dedicated nurse team have on patients across the UK. Bionical strive to ensure that the service grows in line with increasing NHS demand whilst maintaining a gold standard level of care for all involved.

The You First patient support programme is a national service that provides, at no cost to the NHS or patients, a range of holistic support to patients suffering from Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Axial Spondylarthritis in the community. The programme, designed by Novartis using insights from patients and healthcare professionals on which services would most benefit patients and the NHS, is extremely flexible and can be tailored to the needs of each individual patient and the requirements of the clinical team managing their care.

The programme offers the NHS an opportunity to deliver specialist care and support to patients. With the increased demand and pressure on outpatient services, You First allows the clinician to remotely manage their patients, ensuring patients are kept out of hospitals and within the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Bionical's ultimate goal is to improve patient outcomes by educating and supporting patients to understand the importance of adherence and compliance to treatment. Their clinical teams encourage patients to be engaged in their health whilst promoting a positive outlook on their condition, thus reducing the impact on NHS services and enabling the patient to have a fuller and more independent standard of living.

Helen Miles, joint CEO at Bionical Solutions, commented: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted with Novartis for HSJ's award for 'The Best Pharmaceutical Partnership with the NHS', which recognises the collaborative efforts and dedication of our team in implementing the You First patient support programme. This service offers the NHS an opportunity to deliver specialist care and support to patients, freeing up essential outpatient appointments by bringing healthcare closer to home. By educating and supporting patients to understand their treatments, we empower them to engage with their health in an independent way, reducing the impact on NHS services and significantly improving patient outcomes. To be chosen among such an impressive group of nominees is a wonderful achievement."

HSJ editor, Alastair McLellan, commented: "We would like to congratulate Bionical Solutions on being nominated in the category of 'The Best Pharmaceutical Partnership with the NHS' ahead of HSJ Partnership Awards 2021. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the ceremony in June, to join us in recognising the very best collaborations and innovations in the healthcare sector. This year's finalists are of an outstanding calibre and all of them are exceptionally dedicated to enhancing healthcare across the UK."

The HSJ judging panel comprises a diverse range of highly regarded figures across the NHS and wider healthcare sector. The You First patient support programme has been selected based on the positive impact that the project has had on both practitioners and patients within the healthcare industry.

The winners will be selected following a rigorous judging stage ahead of the HSJ Partnership Awards 2021 stage 2 live presentations on Tuesday 27 April 2021, and awards ceremony on 29 June 2021. The awards evening is expected to be attended by leaders and professionals from both the NHS and private sector as well as figures from non-clinical backgrounds to celebrate innovation and collaboration in healthcare.

The full list of finalists for the 2021 HSJ Partnership awards can be found on https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/finalists-2021https://partnership.hsj



About Bionical Solutions

Bionical Solutions is a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS. As a rapidly growing international integrated healthcare services provider, Bionical's solutions provide education and support to Healthcare professionals and patients and deliver personalised experiences through the optimal blend of human interactions and technology.

Bionical Solutions Health Outcomes team provides customers with technology enabled healthcare services, providing education, training, support and clinical care to Healthcare professionals and patients, both in hospital and in the community. Data collection and reporting from these services informs future strategy and evolution.

Bionical Solutions Digital and Commercial Communications team provides customers with technology enabled healthcare services, providing software solutions, commercial communications and support to Healthcare professionals (HCPS) and patients.

For more information please visit https://www.bionical.com/home

About HSJ Partnership Awards:

The HSJ Partnership Awards recognise the most effective collaborations with the NHS highlight the benefits which working with the private and third sectors can bring to patients and NHS organisations.

About HSJ:

Health Services Journal is the only title to cover all aspects of publicly funded healthcare, providing news, analysis, best practise information from some of the most powerful and respected figures in health. The HSJ audience is formed of healthcare leaders from both clinical and non-clinical backgrounds and both public and private sectors.

HSJ is published by Wilmington PLC, a company dedicated to providing information and training to professional business markets. Its publications across the Health, Risk and Compliance, Finance, Legal and Insight sectors are united by one common aim - to turn knowledge into advantage. Wilmington PLC enables professionals to enhance performance and innovation by providing high quality, relevant and reliable information, education and knowledge.

