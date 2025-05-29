Bionical Emas and Pharma Resources Announce Exclusive Global Clinical Trial Supply Partnership

Strategic agreement secures access to essential oncology injectables for clinical trials as European shortages intensify

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Emas, a global provider of Clinical Trial Services, announces an exclusive global clinical trial supply agreement with Pharma Resources GmbH, German pharmaceutical company and marketing authorization holder, specialized in oncology. This strategic partnership marks Pharma Resources' entry into the clinical trial supply market and grants Bionical Emas exclusive rights to distribute its EU-marketed oncology injectables, including Fluorouracil, which is currently in critical shortage across Europe.

This collaboration strengthens Bionical Emas' position as a trusted supply partner and highlights its continued success in forging impactful global alliances. As the sole distributor, Bionical Emas will streamline access to Pharma Resources' oncology portfolio for pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and clinical trial providers worldwide.

The agreement comes at a crucial time, with 5-Fluorouracil shortages disrupting cancer treatments and clinical trials across Europe. Bionical Emas' global infrastructure and agile supply model will cut delivery times from months to weeks, ensuring faster, more reliable access to essential medications. By combining advanced demand forecasting with proactive inventory strategies, Bionical Emas and Pharma Resources are addressing long-standing supply chain challenges –accelerating trial timelines and improving flexibility for investigational sites.

Tom White, Senior Vice-President, Strategic Alliances at Bionical Emas, commented: "This strategic agreement underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, patient-focused solutions to the clinical trial community. With our global infrastructure and established expertise in the industry, Pharma Resources has proven to be an exceptionally dedicated and agile partner, and together we're ensuring uninterrupted access to vital oncology treatments for patients worldwide."

Juliana Dodillet, Managing Director at Pharma Resources, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Bionical Emas, whose proven global reach and deep expertise in clinical trial supply make them the ideal partner to support the launch of our first clinical trial supply program and maximize the reach of our oncology injectable portfolio. This collaboration ensures our products can support the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes, particularly at a time when Fluorouracil shortages are significantly impacting access across Europe."

All clinical trial enquiries should be sent to: pharmaresources@bionicalemas.com

Notes to Editors

Bionical Emas

Bionical Emas is a global Clinical Trial Supply (CTS) and Early Access Programs (EAP) group bringing life-changing medicines to patients around the world. Their range of services and capabilities, benefit many of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

bionicalemas.com

Pharma Resources

Pharma Resources GmbH, based in Hameln, Germany, is a specialized company in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on generic oncology products. It provides a full-service solution—from regulatory approval to delivery—ensuring reliable and high quality supply chains.

Products - Products