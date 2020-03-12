Bioness Announces First United Kingdom Implant for StimRouter Neuromodulation System at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Following Regulatory Approval, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Device for Chronic Pain Management Launches at Leading UK Hospital

VALENCIA, California, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading provider of advanced, clinically supported neuromodulation devices for the treatment of chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, today announced the first StimRouter Neuromodulation System implantation in the United Kingdom at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. The procedure was performed by Dr. Sheila Black, a Consultant in Chronic Pain and Anesthesia, and received NHS reimbursement coverage. The StimRouter received a CE Mark in February 2014 for the treatment of chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin as an adjunct to other non-drug therapeutic options and has been successfully implanted in hundreds of patients across Europe at well-known institutions, including Radboud University Medical Center (Netherlands), South Victoria University (Ireland), and Kliniek Park Leopold Chirec (Belgium).

An estimated 100 million Europeans are suffering from chronic pain. Peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) technology is rapidly growing amongst clinicians and patients due to its proven effectiveness at reducing chronic pain and dependence on opioids. Over the past year, the StimRouter has seen continued adoption, with nearly 30% more interventional pain doctors using the device on three continents.

"I found the kit easy to use, intuitive in the step-wise approach, and we obtained good paraesthesia coverage of the entire painful area," said Dr. Sheila Black.

The StimRouter was the first FDA-cleared, minimally-invasive, long-term neuromodulation medical device indicated to treat chronic pain of a peripheral nerve origin. When patients undergo the StimRouter implant procedure, it requires one small incision and is often completed in just 30 minutes using local anesthesia. A hand-held remote allows patients to control their pain by delivering gentle stimulating pulses to disrupt signals before they reach the brain. In the UK, the StimRouter is distributed by Platform-14 and can be contacted at 0845 257 1014.

"We're continuing to see impressive clinical results in multiple centers all over the world, and we are excited to further our support of clinicians looking to improve the lives of patients with chronic pain in the United Kingdom," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO of Bioness. "Patients and clinicians alike are seeing the exceptional benefits that StimRouter can have for the treatment of chronic pain, especially with increased awareness of the challenges with more invasive therapies and the dangers of opioids. We are thrilled to deliver alternative pain management treatment options to those who care for patients suffering from chronic pain."

About StimRouter® Neuromodulation System

StimRouter is approved by the FDA to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, excluding pain in the craniofacial region. StimRouter is a minimally invasive neuromodulation medical device consisting of a thin, implanted lead with conductive electrode, external pulse transmitter (EPT), and hand-held wireless patient programmer. Electrical signals are transmitted transdermally from the EPT through the electrode, down the lead to the target nerve. StimRouter is programmed at the direction of the physician to meet patient requirements but is controlled by the patient to address the patients' specific, changing pain management needs.

About Bioness, Inc.

Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software-based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com .

