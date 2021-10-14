Biomicrogels Group Became Best Tech Company at G20 Summit

OXFORD, England, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G20 members, world experts and investors recognized Biomicrogels Group's high-tech solutions as the best in the Cleantech category among the most innovative G20 countries companies at the special event of the Summit the G20 Innovation League in Italy.

The company presented its own Biomicrogels® solutions, which allow to reduce СО 2 emissions by up to 23 million tons per year when cleaning industrial wastewater from oils and petroleum products, during processing and disposal of cutting fluids, oil spill response, or while increasing the efficiency of vegetable oils production.

Biomicrogels® products are environmentally friendly, efficient and affordable. The technology is based on deep processing of agricultural waste from apple and beetroot pulp, sunflower hearts. This is an eco-friendly solution to clean water and hard surfaces from any types of oils, fats, petroleum products and complex contaminants, unlike the usual process of heating and evaporation, which releases a lot of toxic chemicals. In its eco-friendly family of detergents and cosmetics under the WONDER LAB brand, which is also part of Biomicrogels Group, the company uses Biomicrogels® technology to create products that are safe for humans and nature and use a very high efficiency formulations without aggressive components, such as phosphates, phosphonates, and oil-based synthetic anionic surfactants. The company has the EU Ecolabel Type 1, confirming that its products meet strict quality and environmental standards, taking into account the environmental impact throughout the entire life cycle, from sourcing raw materials to safe disposal of used product. Biomicrogels® technology is protected by more than 100 patents in 62 countries of the world, including more than 20 European countries, USA, Canada and the Persian Gulf countries.

"We believe that in the 21st century we should pay more attention to ecology, since it is key to life on our planet. That is why we have created products that not only increase production efficiency, but can also be useful to all mankind, they can significantly reduce СО2 emissions and save water consumption on the global level. At the moment, we are the only developer and patent holder of technology and solutions based on biomicrogels in the world, which has passed an independent international audit by Isle. We have over 100 skilled professionals working all over the world. And we are confident that our technology will help create new economies!" - said Andrey Elagin, co-founder and CEO of Biomicrogels Group.

