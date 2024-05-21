Biometric Cards Market to Reach $89 Billion Globally by 2032 at 22.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing concerns about identity theft, fraud, and unauthorized access are driving the demand for secure authentication methods, which is projected to drive the global biometric cards market's growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

Wilmington, Del., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Biometric Cards Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global biometric cards market generated $12.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $89 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing concerns about identity theft, fraud, & data breaches along with the rising demand for secure & efficient identification methods and increasing regulations around data security & privacy are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global biometric cards market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, privacy & security concerns and the high production costs associated with biometric cards may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, industry collaboration, advancements in biometric technology, and regulatory requirements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the biometric cards market expansion during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $12.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $89 billion CAGR 22.4 % No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increasing demand for secure and efficient identification solutions Growing concerns about identity theft, fraud, and data breaches Opportunities Advancements in biometric authentication technology Integration of biometric authentication with IoT Restraints High production costs



Application: Access Control Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The access control sub-segment accounted for the largest global biometric cards market share of 42.6% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share during the forecast period. The rising security threats in finance, government, and corporate sectors fuel the demand for advanced access control measures. In addition, stringent regulations in industries like finance and healthcare push organizations to adopt biometric systems to meet compliance standards. Moreover, the convenience offered by biometric cards accelerates adoption in environments requiring swift and secure access, like offices, airports, and hospitals.

End User: Retail Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The retail sub-segment held the largest market share of 34.6% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. This dominant growth can be attributed to the increased concerns about fraud and identity theft among retailers, prompting the adoption of more secure payment methods. Besides, the added security layer provided by biometric authentication, utilizing unique biological traits for verification, and the convenience & speed offered to consumers during transactions are leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and potentially increased sales for retailers.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The North America biometric cards industry accounted for the largest share of 38.8% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to hold major share by 2032. This is mainly due to the technological advancements in biometric authentication, such as heightened accuracy and security features. Besides, governmental initiatives aimed at bolstering security, like e-passports and national ID programs, catalyze the integration of biometric technology. Moreover, consumer familiarity and acceptance of biometrics with devices like smartphones, contribute to the growing preference for biometric cards due to their convenience and security.

Leading Players in the Biometric Cards Market:

SmartMetric Inc.

HID Global

IDEMIA

Samsung

Fingerprint Cards AB

CardLogix Corporation

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Zwipe

Thales

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global biometric cards market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Electronic Components Market Key Segments:

By End User

BFSI

Retail

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Application

Payments

Access Control

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

