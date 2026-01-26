Biomethane Market worth $56.64 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Biomethane Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.50 billion in 2025 to USD 56.64 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biomethane Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

The main drivers of the market are the decarbonization target, methane emission regulations, and sustainable waste management. Moreover, government incentives, renewable gas mandates, and carbon pricing mechanisms are supporting the quicker adoption of biomethane.

Biomethane Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 16.50 billion

USD 16.50 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 56.64 billion

USD 56.64 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 28.0%

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=190903532

By feedstock segment, the others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By feedstock, the others segment, which comprises industrial waste, sewage sludge, wastewater, and other organic streams, is projected to register the highest growth in the Biomethane Market. The major factors behind this growth include urbanization, rigid regulations for wastewater treatment, and the increase in organic waste from industries. Waste matter has become a source of energy to municipalities and industries that practice biomethane production. Also, it has helped them in cutting down on disposal costs and emissions. The major force behind the commercial viability of these feedstocks is the advancement in biogas upgrading technologies and supportive policies for waste-to-energy projects, which further lead to their faster adoption.

By production process, the thermal gasification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The thermal gasification process is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the wide range of dry and lignocellulosic biomass that cannot be converted biologically. Besides, the technology provides more feedstock flexibility and carbon conversion efficiency than the conventional way. One of the reasons for the technology being more commercially viable is the rising focus on high-tech waste-to-energy systems, coupled with technological advancements and an increase in funding for low-carbon fuels. Moreover, heat gasification is becoming a viable option for the Biomethane Market due to decreased prices and large-scale deployment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing Biomethane Market during the forecast period. This is due to its rapid urbanization, rising energy demand, and pressure to manage organic waste sustainably. There is a strong feedstock base for biomethane production due to the increasing agricultural activity and the rising quantity of municipal and industrial waste. In order to mitigate reliance on fossil fuels and enhance energy security, governments in the region are enacting policies that are conducive to development, setting targets for renewable gas, and promoting waste-to-energy initiatives. Furthermore, advancements in biogas upgrading technologies and growing interest in low-carbon fuels for transportation and industrial applications are among the factors driving the adoption of biomethane in Asia Pacific.

Top Companies in Biomethane Industry:

Some of the major players in the Biomethane Market are Shell Biogas (UK), Gasum Ltd. (Finland), Air Liquide (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), OPAL Fuels (US), TotalEnergies (France), Chevron Corporation (US), ENGIE (France), and Veolia (France), among others. These players adopt major strategies, including acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=190903532

Shell Biogas

Shell Biogas is one of the major players in the Biomethane Market. The firm has a purification process that turns biogas into biomethane, which can then be injected into gas grids, liquefied for transport, or used for power and industrial purposes. Shell Biogas operates through Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Upstream, and Corporate segments. The company's Integrated Gas business segment provides biogas/biomethane. Shell Biogas has partnered with producers to offer bankable contracts that will help support and grow the sustainable production of biogas across the continent. In 2023, Shell finalized the acquisition of Nature Energy, the largest biomethane producer in Europe, for USD 2.00 billion.

BP p.l.c.

BP p.l.c. has taken part in the Biomethane Market as a new business segment of its bioenergy and low-carbon fuel activities, where RNG is very much looked upon as a means to cut down the carbon intensity of gaseous fuels. The bioenergy unit of BP, including the acquisition of Archaea Energy, is the mainstay of the company's position in the RNG sector. BP's global operations are grouped into various business segments, including Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Other Businesses & Corporate, and Consolidation Adjustment and Eliminations, with biomethane offered through the Gas & Low Carbon Energy segment. BP's biomethane activities are carried out in North America and Europe, with the US RNG platform being supported by Archaea Energy's multiple-state facilities. In addition, the company is strongly positioned in South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Sustainable Fuel Market

Solid Biomass Feedstock Market

Get access to the latest updates on Biomethane Companies and Biomethane Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg