Biomethane Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.0 billion by 2031, Garnering 7.1% CAGR: TMR Report

Biomethane is a sustainable and renewable energy source derived from organic waste, offering a low-carbon alternative to natural gas.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biomethane market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.0 billion. As nations aim to decarbonize their gas supply, there is growing demand for biomethane in gas grids. The market is witnessing investments in infrastructure and research to enhance biomethane injection into existing natural gas networks.

Biomethane production from agricultural residues, like crop residues and manure, presents an opportunity. Advanced technologies are enabling the conversion of these waste materials into valuable biomethane, aligning with circular economy principles.

The aviation industry is exploring biomethane as a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Biomethane-based SAFs offer a low-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuels, with a potential market in reducing aviation's environmental footprint.

Biomethane production and upgrading technologies are being deployed in remote areas, offering access to clean energy for regions that were traditionally off the grid. Biomethane can be a feedstock for hydrogen production, an emerging green energy source. This dual application provides flexibility and promotes integration with hydrogen-based energy systems. Integration of biomethane production with other circular economy initiatives, such as waste-to-energy and nutrient recovery, is creating holistic, sustainable solutions.

Biomethane Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2022 Size in 2022 US$ 4.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 8.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.1 % No. of Pages 370 Pages Segments covered Feedstock, Production Process, Application, End-use

Key Findings of Market Report

Among feedstock sources, organic household waste dominates the biomethane market, offering a sustainable and readily available resource for biogas production.

Anaerobic digestion is the dominating production process in the biomethane market, efficiently converting organic waste into valuable biomethane and minimizing environmental impact.

Electricity Generation is the dominating application in the biomethane market, with the conversion of biomethane into clean electricity gaining prominence.

Market Trends for Biomethane

Biomethane is gaining traction as a sustainable fuel for rural and industrial sectors, providing energy solutions for off-grid areas and remote industries.

Increased interest in waste-to-energy projects leveraging biomethane production, reducing organic waste disposal challenges while generating valuable energy.

Small-scale biomethane projects led by local communities and cooperatives are on the rise, promoting decentralized and sustainable energy generation.

Biomethane is making headway in the green transport sector, particularly as a low-carbon fuel for buses and trucks, reducing emissions in urban environments.

Ongoing R&D efforts focus on enhancing biomethane production efficiency, exploring novel feedstocks, and optimizing purification technologies to ensure a cleaner energy future.

Global Market for Biomethane: Regional Outlook

North America boasts a burgeoning biomethane market, with the United States and Canada at the forefront. Robust regulatory support, incentives for renewable energy, and a thriving agricultural sector drive biomethane production.

boasts a burgeoning biomethane market, with and at the forefront. Robust regulatory support, incentives for renewable energy, and a thriving agricultural sector drive biomethane production. Europe is a pioneer in biomethane adoption, with countries like Germany , Sweden , and the UK heavily investing in sustainable energy solutions. The continent's strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing circular economy principles positions it as a frontrunner in biomethane production.

is a pioneer in biomethane adoption, with countries like , , and the UK heavily investing in sustainable energy solutions. The continent's strong commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing circular economy principles positions it as a frontrunner in biomethane production. Asia Pacific is emerging as a promising biomethane market, driven by the region's rising energy demands and increasing awareness of sustainable energy sources. Countries like China and India are exploring biomethane as a clean alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Global Biomethane Market: Key Players

The global biomethane market features a competitive landscape with established industry leaders and innovative entrants. Key players include companies like Gazprom, Wärtsilä, and EnviTec Biogas AG, known for their extensive experience in biomethane production. These firms continue to expand their reach through strategic partnerships and investments in cutting-edge technology.

Emerging players such as Greenlane Biogas and Bright Biomethane are making strides with specialized biomethane production solutions. Their focus on efficient processes and environmental sustainability highlights the market's evolving dynamics.

As the global energy landscape leans towards renewables and sustainable practices, this competitive environment encourages constant innovation and the development of cost-effective and environmentally responsible biomethane production solutions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global biomethane market:

Veolia Group

Air Liquide

E.ON SE

Nature Energy

Landwärme GmbH

Gasrec Ltd.

SGN

Future Biogas Limited

Biokraft International AB

VERBIO

Gasum Oy

ENVO Biogas Tønder A/S

Product Portfolio

Veolia Group offers a comprehensive product portfolio in environmental services, including water and waste management solutions, driving sustainability and resource efficiency for businesses and communities.

Air Liquide specializes in a wide range of gases, industrial solutions, and healthcare products, supporting diverse industries with innovative gas technologies.

E.ON SE provides an extensive product range in the energy sector, delivering clean and efficient energy solutions to meet evolving customer needs and drive sustainable power generation.

Global Biomethane Market Segmentation

Feedstock

Organic Household Waste

Animal Manure

Energy Crops

Agricultural Waste

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Food Processing Waste

Others

Production Process

Anaerobic Digestion

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Application

Heat Generation

Electricity Generation

Combine Heat & Power (CHP)

Alternative Fuel

Others

End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

