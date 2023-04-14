BIOMERICS EXPANDS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN TEXAS

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the completion of a 24,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing operations at their Athens, TX, facility. Driven by growth in the single-use endoscopy market, this investment includes 8,500 sq. ft. of production space and the expansion of Biomerics' Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters with a 4,900 sq. ft. engineering laboratory adjacent to a CNC-machining (computer numerical control machining) tool shop.

"This expansion reflects our 30-year pursuit of innovation and manufacturing excellence. I'm thrilled to see our vertical integration on full display in one building," stated Chris Richardson, President of Biomerics Interventional Advanced Catheter. "Our Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters in Athens has a long history of producing class-leading interventional products for our customers. The expansion will fuel our growth with best-in-class speed-to-market capabilities."

The expansion increases the Athens campus to approximately 100,000 sq. ft. and includes an exterior refresh, additional engineering and lab space, manufacturing space and an employee break room. The Biomerics balloons and Interventional Advanced Catheter business operates out of three locations: Athens, TX; Brooklyn Park, MN; and Cartago, Costa Rica. Biomerics will celebrate the completion of the new campus expansion with a ribbon-cutting event today.

"The new building expansion in Athens Industrial Park is such a great demonstration of our partnership with Biomerics. They are a great corporate citizen and one of our largest employers. We are excited about the increase in investment, new jobs and what the future holds," stated Joanie Ahlers, Director of Athens Economic Development Corporation.

"I am thrilled Biomerics continues to expand and reinvest in Athens," Mayor Toni Clay said. "Here in Athens, we have some of the best talent in the nation. This makes our city and state a perfect fit for innovative companies like Biomerics. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and furthering our partnership for many years to come."

"This investment says a lot about the performance of this team, our markets and our commitment to this community," commented Travis Sessions, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerics. "We appreciate the support of the local community, state leaders and our many supply partners."

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services and contract manufacturing services—including sterilization and packaging—for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices through eight locations in the United States, Ireland and Costa Rica to meet immediate and long-term strategic needs. With our engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusion, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, image guided intervention and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

