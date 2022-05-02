Biomerics Announces Image Guided Intervention (IGI) Division

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the attractive interventional device market, announced the creation of a new division, Biomerics Image Guided Intervention (IGI). Biomerics' IGI Division, headquartered in Salt Lake City, provides advanced image generation and processing technologies to enable real-time minimally invasive advanced surgery procedures.

The goal of image-guided intervention systems is to increase the clinician's spatial navigation abilities while reducing the mental burden associated with fusing multiple sources of information. Biomerics IGI division was created to integrate Biomerics interventional catheter technologies with its imaging and guidance technologies to enable these systems.

"Biomerics is uniquely positioned to enable image-guided intervention," said Jeff Penman, President of the Biomerics IGI Division. "Biomerics' unique combination of single-use catheter technology, micro metals processing, and imaging and sensing technologies enables us to quickly develop next-generation interventional systems (surgical box and single use disposable)."

The company's comprehensive range of micro image generation and processing technologies includes optical (endoscopy) imaging, ultrasound imaging, and fluoroscopy (X-ray imaging). Biomerics IGI division's core imaging technologies include video generation (cameras, lenses, cable, lighting, IR, board design), video processing, ultrasound generation and processing, and enhanced reality display and software technology.

"Biomerics IGI provides enabling technology to guide minimally invasive interventional devices to visualize and target surgical anatomy," explained Brian Curtis, Executive Vice President of R&D. "These micro technologies enable physicians to utilize robotic assist systems to navigate devices through the three-dimensional space of the patient's body to improve patient outcomes."

Biomerics IGI division's guidance-enabling technologies include patient registration, positioning, tracking, and navigation technologies; diagnostic sensing; and enhanced reality display (overlay) technology. Biomerics leverages these technologies to enable minimally invasive surgery, ablation, embolization, and biopsy procedures.

"Next-generation minimally invasive devices are engineered to both diagnose and intervene real-time," stated Chris Richardson, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Biomerics IGI has experience with various interventional energy technologies including ultrasound energy, radiofrequency energy, laser energy, mechanical energy, and chemical energy. We are pleased to expand our existing capabilities for our customers in key IGI growth markets including cardiovascular disease, endoscopy, structural heart, neuromodulation, and robotic surgery."

Jeff Penman concluded, "The Biomerics IGI division was created to integrate Biomerics' various technologies to enable rapid design, development, and manufacture of next-generation image-guided intervention systems. We look forward to partnering with our customers on these important advances in patient care."

About Biomerics:

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services – including sterilization and packaging - for medical device components, subassemblies, and finished medical devices through eight locations in the United States, Ireland, and Costa Rica to meet immediate and long-term strategic needs. With our engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in materials & compounding, injection molding, complex extrusion, micromachining of metals & polymers, laser processing, balloons & balloon catheters, advanced catheters & steerables, image guided intervention, and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

