Biomedical Textiles Market worth $20.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global "Biomedical Textiles Market by Fiber Type (Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable), Fabric Type (Non-Woven, Woven), Application (Non-Implantable, Surgical Sutures), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027", was worth USD 15.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 20.7 billion by 2027, growing at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of surgeries, rapidly aging population, and increased healthcare spending in emerging economies are expected to drive the biomedical textiles market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biomedical Textiles Market"

297 – Tables

55 – Figures

245 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231997196

Non-biodegradable fiber segment to grow at a significant rate in Biomedical textiles market, in terms of value and volume.

Non-biodegradable fiber is absorbed by the body gradually and takes more than six months to degrade. It is used mainly in high-support bandages, compression bandages, orthopedic bandages, and plasters. Nonbiodegradable fiber can be woven, non-woven, knitted, or braided. Polypropylene and polyethylene are lightweight synthetic fibers made from monomers obtained from naphtha that produces a greater volume of flat and porous fibers. Polypropylene and polyethylene are the lightest of all fibers. They are used in implants such as surgical sutures, artificial tendons, artificial cartilages, artificial joints/bones, and other such orthopedic implants.

Non-woven type fabric to be the dominating segment in the global Biomedical textiles market in terms of value and volume

Three major fabrics are used as reinforcements for Biomedical textiles—non-woven, woven and other fabrics. According to EDANA, the international association for non-woven fabric and related industries, non-woven is a unique, high-tech, and engineered fabric used across a wide range of applications and products. This fabric is commonly characterized by the manufacturing process, including dry laid, wet laid, spun melt, and others. Different manufacturing processes are used to manufacture products to achieve the desired characteristics. Non-woven fabric is widely used in non-implantable applications such as bandages. It is also used for orthopedic bandages and artificial skin applications. Non-woven fabric is used as an alternative to traditional textiles owing to its excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, stretchability, comfort and fit, and cost-effectiveness.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231997196

Non-implantable application to be the fastest-growing end-use application segment in the global Biomedical textiles market in terms of value

Biomedical textiles are used in a variety of applications such as non-implantable, surgical sutures, and others including implantable and extracorporeal devices. The non-implantable application includes bandages, whereas surgical sutures are used for wound closures. The non-implantable application is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing application of biomedical textiles during the forecast period.

Bandages protect wounds from trauma, bacteria, and dirt; absorb fluid from wounds; and maintain moist environments to accelerate healing. Bandages are segmented into gauze, adhesive, cohesive, and others. Gauze, the most commonly used bandage, is a thin, woven fabric. It is available in different forms such as rolls, pads, and sponges. Gauze can be used as a primary dressing to cover wounds and allow the penetration of air to improve healing. As a primary dressing, it secures wounds from trauma, absorbs wound fluids, and helps in the debridement of necrotic tissue. It can also be used as a secondary dressing to hold other dressings (mostly advanced wound dressings and active wound care products).

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing country in the Biomedical textiles market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific houses one of the largest textile industries. The region's strong industrial base in line with the growing population and the rising disposable income has driven the demand for a variety of technical textile products, which, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the market for biomedical textiles in the region. The emerging markets of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Singapore are expected to play a major role in the biomedical textiles market of the region.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Biomedical textiles market are such as Royal DSM (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic (US), Cardinal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Medline (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), and BSN Medical (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Market: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nonwoven Fabrics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Medical Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biomedical-textile-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biomedical-textile.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets