Biome Renewables completes successful Wind Tunnel Validation Testing on FeatherEdge® serration technology at DTU Risø's Poul la Cour Tunnel

Innovative FeatherEdge® design achieves average noise reduction of 8 dB off a baseline Risø B1-18 airfoil.

AMSTERDAM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biome Renewables (Biome) has announced the results of wind tunnel test measurements carried out on their novel FeatherEdge® trailing edge serration technology, reporting a promising noise reduction of 8 dB off a baseline Risø B1-18 airfoil operating under similar conditions. The testing took place January 2023 in the Poul la Cour Tunnel (PLCT) at DTU Wind Energy, Risø Campus, Roskilde, Denmark.

Biome Renewables Wind Tunnel Validation Testing on FeatherEdge® serration technology at DTU Risø’s Poul la Cour Tunnel

Ryan Church, Biome CEO and CTO, explained, "Noise emissions from wind turbines are largely caused through the formation of a turbulent boundary layer at the trailing edge of the airfoil in the outer sections of a turbine blade. To combat this, FeatherEdge design focused in on the specific morphology that enables an owl's silent flight."

To validate the technology, Biome entrusted DTU and their state-of-the-art wind tunnel to complete a measurement campaign of aerodynamic coefficients and noise measurements. The PLCT utilizes a closed loop airline with a volume inside the airline of about 3875 m3. It is one of the largest university owned wind tunnels in the world, with a test section of 2 x 3 meters and 9 meters long, and achievable flow speeds of 105 m/s (378 km/h). With turbulence intensity < 0.1 % and very low background noise, it is the ideal location to complete wind tunnel validation testing.

"The noise emission of wind turbines is one of the main obstacles for the increase of onshore wind installations all over the world. Trailing edge serrations have been commercially applied to reduce the noise emission of wind turbines, but it is believed that even more noise reduction can be achieved with optimized serration designs. In this context the Poul la Cour Tunnel has shown its efficiency and value by validating the FeatherEdge design at airfoils with the representative flow speeds and dimensions", says Christian Bak, professor in rotor aerodynamics for wind turbines at DTU Wind and Energy Systems.

FeatherEdge is the latest in a series of innovative technical solutions for the wind industry that Biome designs utilizing a biologically-inspired approach to engineering and innovation.

