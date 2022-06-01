Biomaterials Market Size Worth $488.7 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 15.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 488.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The application of biomaterials represents a fast-growing field in biomedical research. Recent advances in the improvement of bioactivity, compatibility, and mechanical properties of biomaterials have introduced new opportunities for their application in tissue engineering, immune engineering, and drug delivery systems.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

High availability of natural and synthetic degradable polymers and their wide usage as surgical sutures and implants resulted in the largest revenue share of the polymers product segment.

Natural products have gained immense popularity as a source of novel bioactive substance for the development of novel drugs, leading to fastest growth of this segment.

Increasing incidence of chronic skeletal and musculoskeletal conditions is expected to raise the demand for biomaterials for orthopedics application at a large scale.

The infection from corona virus, that is, SARS-COV-2 can be detected using existing biomedical devices which are based on either Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Non-PCR methods.

Improvement in the surface modification of silicone breast implants to prevent capsular contracture is one of the factors driving the biomaterial usage in the plastic surgery segment at the fastest rate.

Biosensor, is an analytical device that is used to detect analytes such as biomolecules or biological elements of species produced by micro-organisms, that is tissues, enzymes, and organelles.

North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue share owing to the presence of public and private agencies promoting biomaterial usage by hosting events and funding initiatives.

Companies are engaged in several strategic growth initiatives, such as novel product developments, partnerships, and regional expansion to reinforce their market presence.

For instance, in March 2022 , Medtronic announced a collaboration with Vizient to add Touch Surgery Enterprise to Vizient's portfolio, which is an AI-powered video management and analytical platform that provides surgical teams with simple access to procedural recordings and insights.

Get more Latest Industry Insights from 190 page market research report, "Biomaterials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural, Metallic, Polymer), By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Biomaterials Market Growth & Trends

Biocompatibility, low toxicity, and renewable nature of polymeric biomaterials make them potent drug delivery agents in controlled and targeted drug delivery, thus providing lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The advent of improved drug delivery approaches, such as PEG-coated liposomes, biopolymer-coated liposomes, and nanomaterials drug delivery, further expands the prospects of these biopolymers in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Use of biomaterials has greatly benefited the regeneration of the cardiopulmonary system. These materials provide physical support and physiological and chemical cues to seeded cells to assist the tissue regeneration process. Integration of biomaterials with nanotechnology techniques also stimulates the regeneration of damaged cardiomyocytes' extracellular matrix, thus replacing the traditional organ transplantation procedures.

Biomaterials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biomaterials market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Biomaterials Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Metallic

Natural

Ceramics

Polymers

Biomaterials Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular

Sensors



Stents



Guidewires



Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators



Pacemakers



Vascular Grafts



Others

Ophthalmology

Synthetic Corneas



Intraocular Lens



Contact Lens



Ocular Tissue Replacement



Others

Dental

Tissue Regeneration Materials



Dental Implants



Bone Grafts & Substitutes



Dental Membranes



Others

Orthopedic

Joint Replacement Biomaterials



Orthobiologics



Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation Products



Viscosupplementation



Spine Biomaterial



Others

Wound Healing

Fracture Healing Device



Adhesion Barrier



Skin Substitutes



Internal Tissue Sealant



Surgical Hemostats



Others

Tissue Engineering

Plastic Surgery

Facial Wrinkle Treatment



Soft Tissue Fillers



Craniofacial Surgery



Bioengineered Skins



Peripheral Nerve Repair



Acellular Dermal Matrices



Others

Neurology

Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation



Shunting Systems



Hydrogel Scaffold For CNS Repair



Cortical Neural Prosthetics



Others

Others

Biomaterials Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan



China

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa

List of Key Players of Biomaterials Market

Medtronic plc

Evonik Industries AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Invibio Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Dentsply Sirona

CoorsTek Inc.

Corbion

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

