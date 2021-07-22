Biomarkers Market worth $78.1 billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biomarkers Market by Product (Consumable, Service), Type (Safety, Efficacy, Validation), Disease (Cancer (Solid & Liquid Biopsy), Neurological), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Biomarkers Services Market is expected to reach USD 78.1 billion in 2026 from USD 43.1 billion in 2021 at a CARG of 12.6%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biomarkers Market"

244 – Tables

40 – Figures

238 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43

The Growth in the biomarkers services market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing importance of companion diagnostics, increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, growing funding activities for biomarker research, and product innovations.

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the disease indication segment in the biomarkers market in 2020.

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other disease indications. In 2020, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The efficacy biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the biomarkers market in 2020.

Based on type, the biomarkers services market is segmented into efficacy biomarkers, safety biomarkers, and validation biomarkers. In 2020, the efficacy biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of these biomarkers to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of drug products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the biomarkers market in 2020.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the market. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the increasing use of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable government initiatives, and the growing focus on genomic & proteomic research projects.

Some of the leading players operating in the biomarkers market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=43

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Instrument), Component (Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, hsCRP), Disease (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Atheresclerosis), Enduser (Lab, PoC, Academia) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cardiac-marker-market-64885447.html

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by (Technology (Immunoassay, NGS, PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Microarray), Cancer Type (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, Melanoma)), Biomarker Type (Genomic, Protein), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-1250.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biomarkers-advanced-technologies-and-global-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biomarker.asp

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets