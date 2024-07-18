Biologics Market: Surging with 10.40% CAGR Amid Fewer Chronic Cases | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Biologics Market size was valued at USD 462 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 510.05 Billion in 2023 to USD 1125.55 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Biomedicine has revolutionized treatment, offering targeted and personalized approaches to patients. It is widely used in treating chronic diseases like cancer, immune system and infectious diseases. The market aims to develop and distribute biopharmaceuticals that improve disease control and improve quality of life. The growth factors of the biologics market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. The increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and arthritis has increased the demand for biopharmaceuticals.

The global biologics market plays an important role in the development of new therapies for various diseases. It aims to improve patient outcomes and improve quality of life. While there are driving forces such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and advances in biotechnology, there are also inhibiting factors such as high costs and product development though.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/biologics-market

Biologics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 510.05 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 1125.55 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Source, Application, Disease, Manufacturing and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Segments covered in Biologics Market are as follows:

Product Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Growth Factors, Recombinant Proteins, Recombinant Hormones, Recombinant Enzymes, Synthetic Immunomodulators, Antisense & RNAi, Therapeutics, and Other



Source Microbial, Mammalian, and Others



Application Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Protein Purification, and Others



Disease Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Hematological diseases, Others



Manufacturing Outsourced, and In-house



Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/biologics-market

Microbial Segment: Dominating the Biologics Industry Due to Extensive Use of Microbial Expression Models

By 2023, the microbial segment will hold the largest market share of 58.23% in the biologics market. Most of the approved drugs available today are developed using the microbial expression models. Key factors such as hematopoietic growth factor, recombinant insulin, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, and recombinant interferon are produced through microbial expression systems.



The mammalian expression systems segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. These expression systems are mainly used for the development of the recombinant proteins and vector-based vaccines.

In-House Segment Dominating the Biologics Market Due to Enabling Daily Monitoring

By 2023, the in-house segment dominated the biologics market with a share of 84.87%. Compared to small molecules, biopharmaceuticals are more complex, involving the use of live microbial cultures and compliance with stringent regulations. For in-house production they gain the advantage of direct monitoring, allowing for better daily monitoring of biopharmaceuticals.



The outsourcing segment is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period. Contract development organizations (CDMOs) such as WuXi Biologics, Lonza, Samsung Biologics have established state-of-the-art biological production centers. These CDMOs provide companies with access to manufacturing experts, ensuring success in underwater systems and using new technologies. The center will provide an end-to-end bioscience development strategy including product development, quality control and manufacturing.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/biologics-market

Biologics Market: Transforming the Landscape of Modern Medicine

With the promise of advanced treatment and personalized medicine, the market is set to revolutionize medicine. Vendors invest heavily in R&D to develop the new generics and biosimilars and ensure sustainable treatment innovations. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are further strengthening the market, increasing the reach and capacity of these life-changing therapies.

Related Reports:

Synthetic Biology Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Agricultural Biologics Market

Biosurgery Market

Wound Care Biologics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg