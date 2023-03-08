Biological Wastewater Treatment Market to Garner $15.1 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in industrialization, increased demand for water, declining freshwater supplies, and growing water shortages drive the growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Aerobic, Anaerobic, Anoxic), by Type (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global biological wastewater treatment industry generated $9.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

Rise in industrialization, increased demand for water, declining freshwater supplies, and growing water shortages drive the growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market. However, the high cost of wastewater treatment, including the cost of sludge movement, operational costs, and other potential costs associated with water purification restricts the market growth. Moreover, numerous government agencies and non-profit organizations are launching numerous campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of consuming clean, safe water during this chaos. Such measures are raising the need for water treatment services, thereby presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global biological wastewater treatment market, as the epidemic slowed down expenditures for the construction of new water and wastewater treatment plants in many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises/businesses during the lockdown.

Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, there was a drop in demand from major industrial and commercial customers, which resulted in lower revenues for water utilities

The aerobic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on process, the aerobic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global biological wastewater treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to advantages offered by aerobic process. The aerobic biological wastewater treatment work faster and results in clean water compared to other types of wastewater treatment methods.

The industrial waste segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the industrial waste segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global biological wastewater treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As large volume of wastewater is generated from industries across the world, the demand for biological treatment for wastewater from industrial sources has increased significantly. However, the municipal waste segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. owing to rising wastewater discharge from domestic sources. The wastewater generated from domestic sources comprises of organic and biodegradable waste which can be easily treated by using microorganisms.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global biological wastewater treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to presence of many industries which generate huge volume of industrial wastewater. Also, the government in the region has imposed strict regulations on the industries for biologically treating their generated wastewater before discharging it in the environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to growing industrialization and urbanization which further contributes to higher generation of wastewater.

Leading Market Players: -

Veolia,

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions,

Aquatech International,

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,

Ecolab Inc.,

Pentair Plc.,

Xylem Inc.,

Samco Technologies, Inc.,

Dryden Aqua Ltd.,

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

