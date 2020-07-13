Biological Imaging Reagents Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5% Across Forecast Period of 2019-2027, North America and Asia Pacific to Burnish Growth Rate, Says TMR

- Peaking cases of chronic illnesses across the globe and the consequent escalation in diagnostic procedures for their detection are foreshadowed to bring sufficient growth for the market

- In the regional context, North America & Asia Pacific may shine brightly on the horizon of growth due to the increasing awareness and application of imaging procedures lately

ALBANY, New York, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and neurological diseases are at an all-time high in terms of worldwide cases. Proper diagnostics is the need of the hour for bringing down the high rates of these chronic diseases. This is where the biological imaging reagents tests come in the picture. These tests form a vital component of a considerable number of diagnostic imaging tests. Therefore, based on these factors, the biological imaging reagents market may observe good growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The widespread use of biological imaging reagents detection technologies for applications across the medical industry, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology may bring extensive growth opportunities for the biological imaging reagents market. The global biological imaging reagents market was valued at US$ 13.5 billion in 2018 and to reach a valuation of ~US$ 28 billion by 2027. A thorough analysis of all the factors by the experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) leads to a prediction of a CAGR of 8.5% for the global biological imaging reagents market throughout 2019-2027.

Associated advantages such as good quality imaging and precise detection of chronic illnesses may serve as trump cards of growth for the biological imaging reagents market during the forecast period.

Biological Imaging Reagents Market: T.E.D (Transparency Expert Diagnosis) Talk

The skilled and expert analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) foresee a rewarding future for the manufacturers of biological imaging reagents market. The analysts stated swift technological advancements and rapid progress in upgrading manufacturing processes as the prime reasons for the promising growth of the biological imaging reagents market. The analysts also advised the manufacturers to focus on products that can be employed in multimodal imaging for escalating gains in the near future.

Biological Imaging Reagents Market: Key Findings

Based on application, the in-vivo segment expects to serve as a growth multiplier for the biological imaging reagents market

On the basis of modality, nuclear is forecasted to be a high growth generating segment in the biological imaging reagents market

The life science segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific are prophesied to acquire a lion's share in building a bridge leading to the growth of the biological imaging reagents market

Biological Imaging Reagents Market: Growth Boosters

The high prevalence of chronic diseases will lay the foundation of growth for the biological imaging reagents market.

The benefits etched to the multimodal imaging technology have triggered considerable popularity among a large consumer base; this technology will further act as a large-scale growth generator for the biological imaging reagents market

Penetration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) into molecular imaging is expanding massively and is predicted to serve as a great growth multiplier for the biological imaging reagents market

Rise in demand for radiopharmaceutical agents in imaging modalities may sow the seeds of growth in the biological imaging reagents market

Biological Imaging Reagents Market: From Geographical Perspective

The global biological imaging reagents market is anticipated to observe thumping growth from North America and Asia Pacific. A CAGR of ~9% is predicted to be observed across the forecast period of 2019-2027. Manufacturers are trying to explore new opportunities and will also strive to establish their base in untapped regions. Developing regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America expect to evolve rapidly across the forecast period.

Global Biological Imaging Reagents Market: Segmentation

Class

Contrast Reagents

Optical Reagents

Nuclear Reagents

Modality

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray & CT

Nuclear

Optical Imaging

Others

Application

In Vitro

In Vivo

End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Life Science Companies

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

