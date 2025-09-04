BioLab Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in AI Diagnostic Technology

Transatlantic Partnership Accelerates Wound Care Innovation

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. , a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound care products, is proud to announce its strategic investment and commercialization partnership with cureVision, a breakthrough digital wound care company using optical sensors, 3D imaging and artificial intelligence, to revolutionize wound analysis and diagnosis.

Scott Swonger (BioLab CFO), Johannes Ruopp, (cureVision Founder and Managing Director), Jaime Leija (BioLab President and Co-Founder)

cureVision, a Germany-based health tech startup, empowers clinicians to conduct fast, contact-free wound assessments, delivering comprehensive insights in less than two minutes. Certified under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), the intuitive system streamlines measurement, analysis, and documentation—helping healthcare professionals to track healing progress while reducing manual workload. With its expertise in advanced optical imaging solutions, the company follows its vision to provide a single source of truth for wound assessment while ensuring data integrity to support seamless collaboration and integration across care teams.

"This partnership with cureVision reflects our commitment to advancing clinically differentiated technologies that fit into our larger goal for a more comprehensive and effective continuum of care," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "We're excited to support cureVision's entry into the U.S. market and help bring this transformative solution to providers and patients nationwide."

Both partners anticipate that introducing cureVision to American healthcare will have a meaningful impact on patients and providers alike: "cureVision is putting advanced technologies to work so providers can focus on what matters most: the patient. We are excited to showcase our technology via BioLab's outstanding network and presence in the U.S." said Richard Fobo, CEO of cureVision.

"We see immense potential in cureVision's AI-driven technologies to transform wound care workflows," said BioLab Chief Science Officer Dr. Carlos Encinas. "By combining their advanced imaging capabilities with our clinical expertise and distribution network, we're accelerating a smarter, more efficient future for wound management."

BioLab's investment will support cureVision's regulatory pathway and reimbursement strategy in the U.S., while also providing commercialization support through BioLab's national distribution network.

"cureVision's technology represents a leap forward in wound care diagnostics," said BioLab Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Medley. "By enabling a fast point-of-care-assessment, it empowers clinicians to provide more accurate wound documentation and improve treatment decision-making. We're proud to support a solution that aligns so closely with our mission to improve patient outcomes."

As part of the partnership, cureVision will gain access to the U.S.'s voice of the customer insights from distributors, providers, and patients, as well as guidance from BioLab's medical advisory group led by Dr. Marshall Medley. Under the tagline "Two Missions, One Vision," the companies aim to deliver comprehensive wound care that benefits patients, providers, and payers alike.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products—including Membrane Wrap - Lite™, Tri-Membrane Wrap™, Membrane Wrap™, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro™—use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service, and teamwork.

About cureVision

cureVision GmbH is a Germany-based health tech startup dedicated to improving wound care through artificial intelligence and advanced sensor technology. The company is supported by the Luminate program in Rochester, NY—an accelerator for world-class optics and photonics startups—and is an alumnus of the German Accelerator US Market Access program. cureVision's solutions are certified medical devices in Europe and are available in several European countries.

