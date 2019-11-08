BioInvent to Present BI-1206 Preclinical Data in Mantle Cell lymphoma at ASH 2019

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (OMXS: BINV) today announces it will make a poster presentation with preclinical data on BI-1206 at the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in Orlando, Florida held December 7-10.

The abstract, published here, highlights a preclinical study of BI-1206 in an ibrutinib-venetoclax dual resistant PDX model derived from a doubly-resistant mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patient. Single agent BI-1206 had potent anti-MCL activity in the FcγRIIb-expressing MCL PDX model to overcome ibrutinib-venetoclax dual resistance.

FcγRIIb was further shown to be highly expressed in 27/27 primary patient MCL samples examined. Along with previously published data demonstrating an important role for FcγRIIB in resistance to rituximab-based cancer immunotherapy, and BI-1206 in boosting rituximab efficacy and overcoming rituximab-resistance, these data indicate the significant potential of BI-1206 to address a significant unmet need in MCL and hematologic malignancy.

BioInvent CEO Martin Welschof said: "These pre-clinical data indicate a broad and clinically important role of FcγRIIb in mantle cell lymphoma, and highlight the potential of BI-1206 to help overcome resistance in this indication. This further reinforces our belief that FcγRIIb will become a key element for treating hematological and solid malignancies, and the potential of BI-1206 to play an important role in combating these diseases."

BI-1206, one of BioInvent's proprietary anti-FcyRIIB antibodies and its lead compound, is currently being investigated in clinical trials in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and solid tumors.

Details of the poster:

Title: BI-1206, a Monoclonal Antibody Against FcyRIIIb, Showed Superior Anti-Tumor Activity in an Ibrutinib-Venetoclax Dual Resistant PDX Model in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster II

Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (publ) (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Three preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.TTM technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO

+46 (0)46-286-85-50

martin.welschof@bioinvent.com



Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors

+41-79-598-71-49

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46-286-85-50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/2957075/1137992.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE BioInvent