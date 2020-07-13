BioInvent to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Enhancing Checkpoint Inhibitors for the Treatment of Solid Cancers

LUND, Sweden, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Call & Webcast on Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV) ), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on enhancing checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of solid cancers on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call will feature a presentation by renowned expert in immunotherapy Alexander Eggermont, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, who will discuss the clinical challenges surrounding the use of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors and the potential for an enhanced response with immune-modulatory antibodies.

BioInvent's management team will then give an update on their lead pipeline candidate BI-1206, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that exquisitely targets FcγRIIB, the only inhibitory Fcγ receptor and "the brakes" of the innate immune system, so capable of reactivating the immune response. BioInvent recently announced the enrolment of the first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of BI-1206 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

BioInvent's management and Prof. Eggermont will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

You may register for the event by clicking here.

Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, the Netherlands; Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France; Coordinator, Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe; and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Consortium (DKFZ).

Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France (2010-2019); and Professor of Surgical Oncology (2003-2016) and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research (2011-2018) at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is Fellow of the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI). Prof. Eggermont has served as President of ECCO, President of the EORTC, was a member of the Board of Directors of ASCO, served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and is currently Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Cancer. Prof. Eggermont has published more than 900 peer-reviewed papers and his expertise has been acknowledged by many professional awards throughout his career.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering. The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

