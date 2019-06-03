BioInvent Submits IND for Phase I/IIa Trial of Anti-FcγRIIB Antibody

LUND, Sweden, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) today announces the submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of an immune-modulatory anti-FcγRllB antibody in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody in solid tumors.

The anti-FcγRllB antibody is part of BioInvent's FcγRIIB-targeting program, which has emerged from its F.I.R.S.T™ platform technology. It simultaneously identifies both targets and high-quality antibodies that bind to them, generating potentially promising new drug candidates.

"There is a strong rationale to improve the therapeutic efficacy of anti-PD1 antibodies, and this study with our first-in-class monoclonal antibody offers the opportunity to improve treatment of solid cancers. It is a further example of how BioInvent's platform is producing novel immunoregulatory antibody-based cancer therapies which broaden our own pipeline and offer additional licensing and partnering opportunities" says BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof.

The Phase I/IIa study is one of four new clinical programs in solid cancers that the Company intends to initiate. These also include BI-1607 (an anti-FcγRllB antibody) in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor; BI-1808 (an anti-TNFR2 antibody); and the collaboration with Transgene to develop oncolytic viruses encoding a validated anti-CTLA-4 antibody.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

