BioInvent receives notice of allowance in China for BI-1206 patent

LUND, Sweden, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a notice of allowance, informing the company that a patent application relating to the anti-FcγRllB antibody BI-1206 is granted contingent on payment of the issue fee.

This patent allowance is a strategic milestone in BioInvent's exclusive licensing agreement with CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with an established clinical development and commercial infrastructure in China. In 2020, CASI gained the rights for the development and commercialization of BI-1206 in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Other patents in the same patent family have already been granted by the European Patent Office and in several other countries, including the US and Japan. The company also has related patent applications pending in some countries.

BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials. One is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, and the other in combination with rituximab for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

About BioInvent



BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com

