BioInvent Presents Proof-of-concept Data for two TNFR2-targeting Antibodies

- Proof of concept for both agonistic and ligand-blocking TNFR2 targeting antibodies

- Both antibodies showed significant antitumor activity in several immunocompetent models

- TNFR2 targeting antibodies induce tumor-specific T cell responses, regress large tumors and synergize with anti-PD-1

- Phase I clinical trial with BI-1808 expected to start before the end of 2020

- Data on BI-1808 and BI-1910 presented at AACR Virtual Session II

LUND, Sweden, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today presents new proof-of-concept data for two different types of monoclonal antibodies targeting tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2).

TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Tregs) and has been shown to be important for their expansion and survival. As a part of its Treg program, BioInvent identified and characterized a wide panel of TNFR2-specific antibodies, generated from its proprietary n-CoDeR® library and unique F.I.R.S.TTM discovery tool, of which BI-1808 and BI-1910 are the lead development candidates.

In vivo studies show that both ligand-blocking and agonistic antibodies regress large established tumors and synergize with anti-PD-1 therapy. Further mode-of-action dissection demonstrate that while the ligand-blocking antibody depleted intratumoral Tregs, the agonist increased intratumoral CD8+ T effector cells. Both antibodies expanded tumor-specific CD8+ T cells and induced long-lasting T cell memory.

Main points from the presentation included:

The two different types of TNFR2 targeting antibodies are being developed by BioInvent - BI-1808 (a ligand blocker), and BI-1910 (an agonist).

BI-1808 and BI-1910 act through differential targeting of intratumoral Tregs and CD8+ T cells to regress large inflamed tumors and sensitize the host to anti-PD-1 therapy.

Treatment with both antibodies result in an increase in numbers and activation of tumor specific T cells at the tumor site.

Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent, says: "The proof-of-concept data presented in this poster show very exciting potential for these two TNFR2 antibodies in improving treatment for solid cancers, and are further reinforcement of the productivity of BioInvent's technology platform. This provides a foundation for further development and we look forward to investigating these antibodies in clinical trials, with BI-1808 expected to start a Phase l study in 2020."

These promising findings are available in a poster, which can be downloaded from the BioInvent website.

Title of the poster : "Targeting TNFR2 for Cancer Immunotherapy - Ligand blocking depletors versus receptor agonists"

: "Targeting TNFR2 for Cancer Immunotherapy - Ligand blocking depletors versus receptor agonists" Authors : Linda Mårtensson, Kirstie Cleary , Monika Semmrich, Mathilda Kovacek , Petra Holmkvist , Carolin Svensson , Mimoza Demiri , Therese Blidberg , Ulla-Carin Thornberg , Vincentiu Pitic , Osman Dadas, Sean H Lim, Stephen A Beers, Mark S Cragg, Björn Frendéus, Ingrid Teige

Linda Mårtensson, , Monika Semmrich, , , , , , , , Osman Dadas, Sean H Lim, Stephen A Beers, Mark S Cragg, Björn Frendéus, Session Date : June 22-24, 2020

: Poster Session Title : Immune Checkpoints 1

: Immune Checkpoints 1 Poster Number: 936 // Abstract Number: 5892

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.TTM technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

