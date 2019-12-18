BioInvent Has Entered Into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate BI-1206 in Combination With KEYTRUDA® in Advanced Solid Tumors

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV) today announces that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ., USA, to evaluate the combination of BioInvent's BI-1206, one of its proprietary anti-FcγRllB antibodies and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase l/lla clinical trial for patients with solid tumors.

Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent, said, "We are very pleased to have concluded this agreement with Merck, which helps us to expand BI-1206 clinical development to solid tumors in combination with one of the most powerful and successful immune-oncology drugs. This will enable us to build on recent preclinical data which demonstrates BI-1206's ability to address an important mechanism of resistance to PD-1 inhibition."

The Phase l/lla clinical trial will evaluate the drug combination in patients with advanced solid tumors, who have been previously treated with anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibodies, and is a multicenter, dose-finding, consecutive-cohort, open-label trial. BI-1206 is currently being investigated in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (publ) (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Three preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.TTM technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors +46 (0)46 286 85 50 +41 79 598 71 49 martin.welschof@bioinvent.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

This information is information that BioInvent International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET, on December 18, 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/583/2993559/1163641.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE BioInvent